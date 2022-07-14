ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France into Women's Euros quarterfinals by beating Belgium

San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Griedge Mbock Bathy headed France into the quarterfinals at the Women's European Championship in a 2-1 victory over Belgium on Thursday.

Janice Cayman had brought Belgium back into the game by canceling out Kadidiatou Diani's early headed goal before Mbock Bathy nodded into the net in the 41st minute.

France clinched the top spot in Group D with a game to spare after back-to-back victories. The second quarterfinal qualification place is still up for grabs between the other three teams with Iceland on two points in second place after drawing 1-1 with Italy, which is on one point with Belgium.

The group concludes on Monday with Italy playing Belgium and Iceland facing France.

In the northern English city of Rotherham, France found it far tenser than the 5-1 rout of Italy in its opener despite scoring in the 6th minute. Sakina Karchaoui made a surging run down the left and her cross was headed in by Diani.

Karchaoui was proving to be a menace down the left and once again floated a ball into Diani but this time her header was turned onto the post by goalkeeper Nicky Evrard from point-blank range.

Belgium leveled against the run of play when Cayman poked past the onrushing goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin but France restored its lead when Mbock Bathy met Clara Matéo’s cross.

France remained in control in the second half and Belgium had Evrard to thank for avoiding a heavier defeat when she made a fine save to deny Ouleymata Sarr.

Belgium was reduced to 10 players in the 89th when Amber Tysiak received a second booking for handling. But Evrard once again denied France as she got down low to save the resulting penalty from Wendie Renard.

In Manchester, Iceland took the lead through Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir inside three minutes with the first chance of the game. Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir’s long throw caused panic in the Italy penalty area and Vilhjálmsdóttir unleashed a shot that flew inside the post.

The match turned on two chances within a minute just after the hour mark. Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir had a golden chance to grab a second for Iceland but she could only poke her close-range shot wide.

Italy then went down the other end and skillful play from Barbara Bonansea on the left flank ended with her picking out Valentina Bergamaschi in the center of the box to apply the finish for the winner in the 62nd minute.

Bonansea almost found the winner but goalkeeper Sandra Sigurðardóttir tipped the ball onto the inside of the post.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

BBC

Euro 2022: Attendance record broken for Women's Euros with 15 games left

Euro 2022 has broken the record for the total attendance at a European Women's Championship - despite still being in the group stage. Euro 2017 in the Netherlands was attended by a total of 240,055 supporters, the record until now. But the 8,173 who watched France beat Belgium 2-1 in...
SPORTS
BBC

South Africa v Wales: Sporting history awaits tourists in the 'Mother City'

Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off:16:05 BST. Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website. Rugby history awaits Wales this weekend....
RUGBY
BBC

South Africa 30-14 Wales: Hosts end tourists' dream in Cape Town

Tries: Pollard, Mbonambi, Kolisi Cons: Pollard 3 Pens: Pollard 3. Wales bravely failed in a bid to win a first series against the Springboks in South Africa as the hosts triumphed in the third Test decider in Cape Town. South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard scored 20 points with hooker Bongi...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Spain clinch Euro 2022 quarter final spot with late Denmark win

Spain have reached the knockout stages of the Women’s European Championships for the third successive tournament. Jorge Vilda’s side headed into their final group game needing a positive result against Denmark to secure second place in Group B behind Germany in London. La Roja’s defeat to Germany disrupted...
UEFA
San Diego Union-Tribune

