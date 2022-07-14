Sr. Golf League results released

BILLINGS - After three rounds of heat, the pressure ratcheted up as the final round from Lake Hills saw margins of one-stroke victories in two of the three divisions at the Montana State Women’s Amateur Championships. Bozeman’s Kameryn Basye started the day in front and was able to maintain...
BILLINGS — Prior to this weekend, Kameryn Basye and Samantha Yates hadn’t played a round of golf together since the two were Bozeman High School teammates in the fall of 2017. Basye was a senior back then, completing a Hawks’ career that saw her finish in the top...
BILLINGS — Scott Breen will say goodbye to television viewers in Billings and the surrounding area this week. The longtime Billings sportscaster is leaving his job as sports director at KTVQ and said that on Tuesday during the 5:30 and 10 p.m. broadcasts he’ll be telling viewers thank you for watching during his 31 years in the business.
LAVINA, Mont. - Fourth and fifth generation ranchers at JC Jensen Ranch in Lavina said keeping the family ranch going generation after generation requires good communication and some tough decisions. The USDA estimates 70% of farmland will change hands in the next 20 years:. "An estimated 70 percent of U.S....
HELENA — The 8th annual Montana Pride kicked off on Sunday, July 17 with a drag brunch with performers across Montana from Billings to Bozeman, Missoula and Great Falls. Julie Yard has been a drag performer for seven years with the Great Falls troop Mister Sisters and says Pride is about celebrating who you are with the other members of the LGBTQ+ community.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 3-year-old was among six people killed in a pileup Friday afternoon on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol...
The Montana Audobon Center in Billings held their bat night hike on Friday, where others could learn about bats in Montana and see some for themselves through a guided hike. The event started with a presentation about bats from Montana FWP intern Becca Stapleton. She explains there are 15 species of bats native to the Treasure State but don’t worry, none of them drink blood or desire to seek out humans. Here is a list of the 15 bats that live in Montana:
Several people have talked about what it was like driving through the dust storm in Hardin on Friday. A Billings woman, who was traveling westbound on Interstate 90, made it out safely. "The wind was really really bad," said Susannah Bush. "Almost immediately ahead of me, I could see just...
We're kicking off the week with a double-whammy of weather alerts. Heat and wind will potentially cause issues across southcentral Montana for the remainder of today and tomorrow. On Monday (7/18) the National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning at 11:13 am, effective until 9 am Tuesday morning. According...
So this morning as I walked into the hotel in Billings, there was a flight attendant waiting to catch the shuttle. I couldn't help but notice the uniform that they are required to wear. It was the most God-awful purple I have ever seen. Why would an airline like Delta...
HARDIN, Mont. — Six people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said. Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
BILLINGS — Family and friends are remembering two men struck and killed over the weekend on Highway 212 near Roberts by a Carbon County sheriff's patrol vehicle. The tragic loss of 52-year-old Darren Shull has shaken those who knew him. Shull and 45-year-old Rockvale resident Jesse Beck were both killed in the crash Friday night.
BOZEMAN - The founder and Board Chair of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman was reportedly one of the people killed in a massive highway pile-up near Hardin. In a social media post, a Crosscut spokesperson said Eric Love died on Friday. The post also stated that the CEO of Crosscut has been in Billings at the hospital with Love's wife, Jacquie. MTN News has confirmed the news with family and associates.
The upgrade of the Billings Logan International Airport is taking place with the announcement of more amenities now available to travelers. According to the @FlyBillings Twitter page, a new bar has opened in the Great Room that offers a "new full liquor bar" that promises to have "amazing views." Visitors...
A sudden dust storm near Hardin in eastern Montana on Friday evening resulted in blinding driving conditions that led to multiple crashes between passenger vehicles and semi trucks resulting in six deaths. KGVO News spoke with Sergeant Jay Nelson, Public Information Officer with the Montana Highway Patrol about the tragic...
BILLINGS, Mont. - This weekend marks the first annual Big Sky Indigifest. It's a three-day event that includes musicians, comedians and art. The event is being put together by several Native American organizations coming together in one place to celebrate the beautiful vibrant culture of the Native American people. Tracie...
Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan released the following statement at about 1 p.m. Monday:. Carbon County Sheriff/Coroner Josh McQuillan released information regarding a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday night, July 15. Two men were struck by a Carbon County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased have been identified as Darren Shull, 52, of Billings, and Jesse L Beck, 45, of Rockvale.
