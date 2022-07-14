Political analyst breaks down Lt. Gov. Debate

Honolulu businesswoman Vicky Cayetano has resorted to mostly self-funding her campaign to try to stay competitive in the Democratic primary race for governor, loaning her own campaign an eye-popping $1.52 million so far. Lt. Gov. Josh Green, meanwhile, raised more than $1.47 million from January to the end of June,...
When Hawaii’s Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement holds its annual Native Hawaiian Convention starting Tuesday, the event will mark a significant inflection point for the organization – a coming-of-age party for a 21-year-old nonprofit that started with the modest vision of bringing Hawaiian advocacy groups together. Now, in...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Seventy-seven applicants on Oahu are currently awaiting word on their recently filed paperwork for a permit to conceal carry firearms. The Attorney General in Hawaii has issued a formal opinion on the recent Supreme Court ruling from New York that struck down limitations on who is eligible for a concealed carry permit. Second Amendment advocates were so floored by the decision, they filed for their permits at the Honolulu police department the very next day.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Slim cracks have been found in some concrete columns along the Honolulu rail line, potentially delaying its initial opening even further, project leaders say. It’s yet another potential issue to plague the $10 billion project. Honolulu Civil Beat reported Thursday that contractors hired by the city...
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) First Lady, Dawn Amano-Ige appeared on Good Morning Hawaii to talk about Washington Place's 175th anniversary celebration of its construction. The public is invited to attend the ongoing festivities this summer, starting with an afternoon of presentations on Saturday, July 16, 2022, by historic architect Katie Stephens (Architects Hawaii Ltd.) and historian Douglas Askman, Ph.D. (Hawaiʻi Pacific University).
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to weed out public corruption in the state, county prosecutors are calling for stricter penalties for politicians and public figures convicted of white collar crimes. Honolulu’s Steve Alm, Maui’s Andrew Martin, and Kauai’s Rebecca Like spoke at a State House Commission meeting on Wednesday...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S Army reported a wastewater spillage that happened Thursday, July 14 around 7 p.m. in Moanalua. The spill happened along Jarrett White Road and Mahiole Street. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. U.S. Army Garrison...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii judge has ruled to continue the trial for Honolulu's former top prosecutor and four others in an alleged bribery scheme. US Magistrate Judge Wes Reber Porter ordered Tuesday that the trial be pushed a month later to September. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for August.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Thursday that the City is extending the Rental and Utility Relief Program. The $31-million in additional support comes from State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and is a part of the $386 in American Rescue Plan Act released to the City and County of Honolulu.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawaii is calling on all donors to roll up their sleeves and give back. A critical shortage of O-negative blood has eased since June 2022 but Hawaii is still not fully stocked. The Blood Bank of Hawaii was down to just about...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of Farrington Highway in part of Makaha will be closed. The lane closure will take place at Makaha Bridge No. 3A between Kili Drive and Makau Street from Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22. On Monday...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was still lots of sand on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli the day after it was closed because the ocean was pushing the sand onto the highway. The swell is still going. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the...
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — It is easier for west Oahu residents to see the doctor. The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center (WCCHC) has a new telehealth system that allows a patient to get hands-on medical exams through video. On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ho‘one Road in Po‘ipū from Kuai Road to Pe‘e Road is closed due to hazardous ocean conditions, according to the County of Kauai. The road closure was announced just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 17. Download the free KHON2 app for...
Slim cracks are growing in the concrete columns that support most of the elevated stations along the western half of Oahu’s future rail line, posing a new and “potentially significant” problem that could delay the system’s interim opening even further, according to project leaders. Contractors hired...
Guy's Breaking News: Carissa Moore's board snaps during WSL Corona Pro. Carissa Moore's board snapped during the WSL Corona Pro at J-Bay, but the setback didn't stop her from putting up some high scores to advance to the semis. 'Big Boys Toys Show' at Blaisdell to feature fast cars, gadgets...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway is closed in several locations due to high surf. The Honolulu Police Department reported that high surf is pushing sand onto the eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway. HPD said the Department of Facility Maintenance is clearing sand off the road.
Comments / 4