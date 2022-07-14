Political analyst breaks down Lt. Gov. Debate

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Seventy-seven applicants on Oahu are currently awaiting word on their recently filed paperwork for a permit to conceal carry firearms. The Attorney General in Hawaii has issued a formal opinion on the recent Supreme Court ruling from New York that struck down limitations on who is eligible for a concealed carry permit. Second Amendment advocates were so floored by the decision, they filed for their permits at the Honolulu police department the very next day.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO