Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis police fatally shoot man in apartment standoff

 4 days ago
Police Shooting-Minneapolis Minneapolis police officers gather outside the door to a third floor apartment where a young man was in a standoff with police late Wednesday night, July 13, 2022 and into Thursday morning. Officials say police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an apartment building that began with a shooting before officers arrived. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) (Jeff Wheeler)

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Police fatally shot a man early Thursday, ending an hourslong standoff at a Minneapolis apartment building that began with a shooting before officers arrived, officials said.

Authorities negotiated with the man for about six hours before police shot him, said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten. He was taken to a hospital and died, officials said.

Authorities didn’t immediately say what prompted police to shoot.

The standoff began about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a mother with two young children called 911 to report that someone had fired gunshots through the wall of their third-floor apartment, police said.

“As officers arrived on the third floor they heard additional shots. Officers also saw debris exploding from walls as more shots were fired,” Parten said.

Officers moved the woman and her children, as well as others, to safety. Police said the focus then turned to a man, who they believe was in his 20s, who had isolated himself in a neighboring apartment.

The man was identified and attempts were made to negotiate with him by phone and by loudspeaker, Parten said. The man's parents were also brought to the scene, he added, and the man was shot about 4:30 a.m.

"This is not the outcome we hoped for or desired," Parten said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the shooting by Minneapolis police.

The Minneapolis Police Department has long been under scrutiny over allegations of brutality and racial injustice. The police killing of George Floyd in May 2020 led to a state investigation into police practices, and the city and department are working to address problems that were found.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

Truck slams into south Minneapolis restaurant, owner says police were too busy to respond

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis restaurant owner says he's still waiting to hear from the police investigators after someone drove through his storefront window.Andrew Kraft, the owner of the Bungalow Club in south Minneapolis, says a Dodge pickup slammed into his restaurant's front window around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone inside was able to get out of the way, and no one was hurt.Kraft says they called 911, and the operator said that police were dealing with several major calls at the time. One of them could have been the standoff in south Minneapolis that ended in a fatal police shooting. "They kinda just told us, if we wanted to...to cancel the call, take the case number and call back," Kraft said. Police say that their system has to prioritize calls, adding that they are still investigating. Police said that the restaurant called them hours later and said they didn't need an officer to respond.The Minneapolis Police Department has been significantly understaffed for the last two years. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
