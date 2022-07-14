ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Residents: Get Ready To Save Some $ In August

By Ron Carson
WBEC AM
WBEC AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's no secret that we ALL need to save a little money during these trying times. Bay State residents will have that opportunity as consumers will not have to pay the state sales tax when making purchases on August 13th and 14th. You can spend up to $2,500 on selected merchandise...

1420wbec.com

Comments / 1

WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

