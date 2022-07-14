Lakewood Police Department welcomes boy overcoming health obstacles to the force for a day

One person was killed Saturday when three vehicles crashed on East 40th Avenue near the Peña Boulevard interchange.Two people were taken to hospitals and a third drove to a hospital on their own, according to a police department spokesperson.A fifth adult involved in the accident refused medical care at the scene. Officers from the Denver Police Department responded to the crash at approximately 11:45 a.m. However, it was eventually determined the accident occurred in the Aurora Police Department's jurisdiction, APD's Faith Goodrich said. According to APD's investigators, a Toyota RAV4 ran a red light while eastbound on 40th. It struck a Jeep traveling northbound on North Airport Boulevard. A woman who was a passenger in the RAV4 was pronounced deceased at the scene. The third vehicle, a Subaru sedan that was facing westbound on 40th, sustained minor damage.

