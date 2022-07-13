Nominations are now being accepted for the 24th Annual Safe Community Awards

The Lima NAACP Branch hosted their 2022 Scholarship Banquet at Rhodes State College for high school graduates pursuing a college education. On Friday night, seven high school graduates from Lima Senior, Lima Central Catholic, Perry, Bath, Elida, and Shawnee were each awarded five hundred dollar scholarships totaling for a grand total of thirty-five hundred dollars. Award recipients and their families were treated to a homemade dinner and live music in commemoration for their hard work. Additionally, representatives from the Lima NAACP Branch and guest speakers shared pieces of advice to the award recipients on their next step in life. While scholarship banquets and ceremonies are a normal occurrence each year, organizers say these events have a deeper significance to the NAACP and African American community.
Comments / 0