Nominations are now being accepted for the 24th Annual Safe Community Awards

Lima, OH

 3 days ago

NAACP Lima Chapter Awards Scholarships

The Lima NAACP Branch hosted their 2022 Scholarship Banquet at Rhodes State College for high school graduates pursuing a college education. On Friday night, seven high school graduates from Lima Senior, Lima Central Catholic, Perry, Bath, Elida, and Shawnee were each awarded five hundred dollar scholarships totaling for a grand total of thirty-five hundred dollars. Award recipients and their families were treated to a homemade dinner and live music in commemoration for their hard work. Additionally, representatives from the Lima NAACP Branch and guest speakers shared pieces of advice to the award recipients on their next step in life. While scholarship banquets and ceremonies are a normal occurrence each year, organizers say these events have a deeper significance to the NAACP and African American community.
Apollo Career Center Cadet awarded the Chief William K. Davenport Memorial Scholarship

A cadet at Apollo Career Center received a boost towards achieving his dreams. Allen Madlock received the Chief William K. Davenport Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to an African American Student enrolled in Apollo's Basic Police Academy. Madlock received the scholarship after many individuals recognized his passion to work...
Block party brings people together at South Jackson St. Community Garden

Activate Allen County is showing people the fun side of staying healthy. Whether it be bouncing, jamming, or seeing what is cooking, the public was able to do it all at the South Jackson Street Community Garden's Block Party. There were activities for kids, community vendors, and free food distribution by the West Ohio Food Bank. Plus Stedic Music provided music to get everybody moving. The block party also gives volunteer gardeners, like Jacob Fike, the chance to show off what they got growing, and tell others why they enjoy growing vegetables down on South Jackson Street.
WOCAP debuts newly constructed early learning center

The West Ohio Community Action Partnership, known as WOCAP, held a public open house for their new facility on the south end of Lima. The West Ohio CAP Early Learning Center will open its doors for full operations next month in August. The early learning center will house two early head start classrooms serving children from birth to 3 years of age and four head start classrooms serving children from 3 years of age to 5 years of age. Several years ago, WOCAP received funding to construct this new facility for Allen County families that meet the income eligibility requirement to better fulfill their mission.
Democratic candidate for State Auditor speaks at Women's Club Luncheon in Lima

The Democratic candidate for state auditor appeared at the Women's Club Luncheon in Lima on Thursday. Taylor Sappington spoke to members about what his campaign represents, and his background when he was treasurer in Nelsonville, where he was able to unearth corruption and get the office out of the red. Sappington also stated that Ohioans need someone that is willing to fight against corruption.
Summer Crisis Program underway for electric bill assistance

LIMA — The Summer Crisis program began on July 1 to help eligible Ohioans stay cool during the summer. The Ohio Department of Development and West Ohio Community Action Partnership created this program to provide electric bill assistance or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. Those eligible can...
RTA plans to add a Lima Loop for new trolleys in downtown Lima

Plans are underway for additional public transportation access in downtown Lima. The Allen County Regional Transit Authority plans to create a Lima Loop for new trolleys in downtown. This route would tie in with happening events and take passengers from their favorite shopping places to restaurants and concerts. The service would run Thursdays through the weekend in conjunction with the opening of the Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater. This is among the other revitalization projects in the works for our downtown.
Restaurant owners, Lima officials hold roundtable

LIMA — More than a dozen Lima restaurant, bar and other business owners had a roundtable discussion with Mayor Sharetta Smith, Workforce and Small Business Development Specialist Amber Martin, Lima Fire Chief Andy Hefner and Police Chief Angel Cortes Tuesday evening to discuss nightlife in downtown Lima and share ideas on ensuring safety.
Summer Moon Festival kicks off Thursday night

The Summer Moon festival is gearing up for fun for people young and young at heart. The festival officially opened in downtown Wapakoneta Thursday night. The event is split between the downtown area and the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. Some of the favorites expanded this year. The Family Zone took over Heritage Park, complete with kids’ activities, a zip line and bouncy houses. There are more vendors for the Moon Market and more food trucks to feed the hungry crowd. The festival is a community effort to celebrate Neil Armstrong’s historic first step on the moon, but also celebrates the growth and spirit of Wapakoneta businesses.
Bryce Riggs withdraws from consideration to be Tiffin’s next mayor

Tiffin, Ohio — Bryce Riggs announced Thursday morning that he has withdrawn his name from consideration to fulfill the remainder of former Mayor Aaron Montz’s unexpired term. “I have informed Tiffin City Council that I have withdrawn my name from consideration for the appointment of the unexpired term...
Schooled: 10-little Known Facts about a Defiance Landmark

The 1918 school building in Defiance has garnered a lot of attention as interested parties have been meeting with city officials to discuss possible reuses for the facility. While the 1918 school building has been a landmark in the community for more than 100 years, there is a lot people don’t know about it. Here are 10 little-known facts about the building.
700 people participate in the 20th Run to the Moon

Runners and walkers laced up their shoes to participate in the 2022 Run to the Moon. The rain didn't stop around 700 runners from seven different states to take on either the 10K, 5K, or the 1-mile fun run. This race has become an annual tradition for many families and runners. While the Armstrong Air and Space Museum is getting ready to celebrate its golden anniversary in a few days. The race has also hit a milestone of its own this year, 20 years of running to the moon.
Ohio Theatre in downtown Lima close to opening its curtains once again

Ohio Theatre in downtown Lima close to opening its curtains once again. The Ohio Theatre is inching closer to officially reopening as renovation efforts have entered the final stage. The Friends of the Ohio Theatre, a group spearheading restoration efforts, say that final touches will take place over the next month. Some in the group have been a part of the Ohio Theatre's history, such as Kevin Tisher, who has previously worked at the Ohio Theatre before it was shut down. Tisher says that he is looking forward to Lima residents both old and new to experiencing the venue again.
Lima Municipal Court records

Terriell C. Ragland, 27, of Lima, found guilty of OVI (aj). Sentence: 365 days jail. 335 days suspended. $850 fine. Damoni V. Brown, 22, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Elliot Gipson, 42, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found...
Fishing Schoonover Lake? Wait a few years

LIMA — A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife earlier this week said it will be four or five years before area anglers can expect to catch keeper-sized fish from Lima’s Schoonover Lake. Mike Wilkerson, ODNR fish management supervisor, said the state...
Van Wert County Sheriff's Office Activity Log for 7/14/22

7/15/22 Press Release from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office: The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in our community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
City of Tiffin confirms email containing allegations against Perkins was sent to some councilmembers prior to mayor selection

Tiffin, Ohio — The city of Tiffin released a statement Wednesday morning confirming TiffinOhio.net’s reporting that members of Tiffin City Council received an email message containing allegations against Zack Perkins prior to Monday’s special meeting, in which councilmembers selected Perkins to fulfill the remainder of former Mayor Aaron Montz’s unexpired term.
Fire At Sauder Woodworking In Archbold Contained Quickly By Local Fire Departments

(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Sauder Woodworking factory in Archbold experienced a fire in one of their external dust collection units on Thursday, July 14th. The call was received by dispatch around 5:00 p.m. and local fire departments from Archbold, Fayette, Ridgeville, and Morenci responded. According to Sauder’s EBP...
Are you eligible for the Homestead Exemption?

SIDNEY — Homeowners who turn 65 years of age or older in calendar year 2022 or are totally and permanently disabled have until Dec. 31, 2022, to file for the homestead exemption of real estate taxes on their 2023 bill according to Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning. In order...
