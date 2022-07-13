Nominations are now being accepted for the 24th Annual Safe Community Awards

Ohio Theatre in downtown Lima close to opening its curtains once again. The Ohio Theatre is inching closer to officially reopening as renovation efforts have entered the final stage. The Friends of the Ohio Theatre, a group spearheading restoration efforts, say that final touches will take place over the next month. Some in the group have been a part of the Ohio Theatre's history, such as Kevin Tisher, who has previously worked at the Ohio Theatre before it was shut down. Tisher says that he is looking forward to Lima residents both old and new to experiencing the venue again.

