ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

Man Missing in Lake Michigan; 4 Likely Drownings in 1 Day

9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0gfpKZ8W00

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday searched for a man who disappeared in Lake Michigan while trying to save a child, likely the fourth drowning on the same day in western Michigan.

“Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.”

A 7-year-old boy drowned at South Haven on Wednesday. Abbott said searchers were looking for a man who tried to help the boy.

Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County.

A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County.

Comments / 0

 

SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK

More
 

SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 95.7FM

West Michigan Fire Department Accidentally Catches Itself On Fire

Obviously when there's a fire nearby, the first person you want to call is the fire department. But, who does the fire department call when they have their own fire?. This unusual situation happened Friday afternoon around 1 p.m in Constantine, Michigan when a routine maintenance check of their rescue truck got a little hotter than expected.
CONSTANTINE, MI
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Van Buren County, MI
Accidents
South Haven, MI
Accidents
City
South Haven, MI
South Haven, MI
Crime & Safety
Van Buren County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Van Buren County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNDU

Woman dies in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation after a woman died Sunday in an apparent shooting. Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
MLive

Motorcyclist rear-ended on U.S. 31 while yielding to ambulance

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — A motorcyclist yielding to an ambulance was injured when he was struck from behind by another vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports. At 8:17 p.m. Saturday, July 16, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on southbound U.S. 31 at James Street in Holland Township.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Abbott
WLNS

Body found in Lake MI at South Haven Beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After hours of searching, dive teams have found the body of a man who drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven. Shortly after 1 p.m., a body was found off the end of the piers by the Allegan and Van Buren Dive Teams, as well as South Haven Area Emergency Services. The search is considered complete. The medical examiner is working to identify the victim, according to South Haven Fire Chief Brandon Hinz.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Lost shipwreck resurfaces in Lake Michigan nearly 200 years after sinking

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A West Michigan couple believes they've located a once lost shipwreck in the shallow waters of Lake Michigan. Kevin Ailes and his wife, Amy, share a passion for preserving shipwrecks. "My main focus is preservation," Ailes said. "But in the process of preservation we come across a lot of information which is quite intriguing to go find something.”
SAUGATUCK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Drowning#Western Michigan#1 Day#Accident
whtc.com

More seal coat work to get underway Monday in Ottawa County

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The Ottawa County Road Commission will begin its second phase of the 2022 seal coat (chip seal) program beginning Monday, July 18, with the fog seal application on the chip sealed roads. Road Commission officials are asking that you avoid driving on the fog...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

One hospitalized, one dead in separate motorcycle crashes

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash in Van Buren County less than thirty minutes after another motorcyclist was hospitalized following a crash on I-196. Just after 7 p.m. Saturday evening, officers with South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) responded to the scene...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy