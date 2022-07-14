ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot at after spotting his stolen vehicle, crashes into it on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot at while chasing his stolen vehicle and rear-ending it on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night. The victim was driving in a vehicle, in the 3100...

www.cbsnews.com

fox32chicago.com

Police officers among 3 hurt in Logan Square crash

CHICAGO - Three people were hurt, including two Chicago police officers, in a crash Monday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood. Two officers were driving southbound around 1:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Western Avenue when their squad car was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Fullerton Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Blue Island man charged in downtown Chicago robberies

CHICAGO - A Blue Island man is facing charges after robbing a man inside a store and stealing merchandise from another business Sunday in the Loop. Michael Varrick, 30, was arrested moments after police say he entered a business in the first block of West Jackson Boulevard and robbed someone while indicating he had a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

17-year-old girl shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old was shot in Englewood Sunday night. Police said the teen was a passenger in a car in the 7300 block of South Union Avenue around 9:11 p.m. when she heard shots and felt pain. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gunman who opened fire at gathering at South Holland park fatally shot by off-duty police officer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was shot by an off-duty police officer who witnessed a domestic dispute involving a gun in South Holland, Illinois, Saturday evening. According to a release from the Village of South Holland, it happened during a gathering at Maicach Park. The domestic dispute arose between a man and his current girlfriend and former girlfriend at a family reunion. The man and his current girlfriend left the gathering but then returned and the man started shooting. An off-duty officer from Palos Hills was at the same gathering and returned fire, striking the shooter. The gunman was hospitalized but later died. No innocent bystanders were harmed, village officials said. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact South Holland Police detectives at (708)331-3131, ext. 2. 
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man who fired on family reunion in suburban Chicago park fatally shot by off-duty officer

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — An off-duty police officer shot and killed a gunman who opened fire during a family reunion in a suburban Chicago park late Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man, who has not been identified publicly, got into an argument with his current and former girlfriends during the gathering. Although he left with his current girlfriend, the man returned a short while later and fired into the crowd at Maicah Park, WGN-TV reported.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
NBC Chicago

Building Collapses in Chicago Lawn Sunday Morning, Police Say

Fire officials say a building collapsed in the city's Chicago Lawn neighborhood Sunday morning. The building was located at 3536 W. 63rd St., according to the Chicago Fire Department. At around 1 p.m., authorities said the building department was called to provide "immediate response." Chicago police were on the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

2 passengers die in early morning Bridgeview crash

A man and a woman were killed early Saturday morning when the passenger vehicle they were traveling in at speeds of more than 115 miles per hour crashed into a semi-truck at 79th Street and Roberts Road. Bridgeview police said the car was coming from the Palos area when it...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
ABC7 Chicago

2 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Morgan Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were killed and another was injured early Saturday in a head-on crash in Morgan Park on the Far South Side. About 1 a.m., a 38-year-old man driving a gray GMC Yukon was going north in the 10700 block of South Vincennes Avenue when he struck a man driving a gray Lexus going the opposite direction, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Uber driver recounts terrifying carjacking incident

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uber driver is speaking out after a gun was put to his head while on the job. It all started in North Lawndale and ended in suburban Stickney Township. Now Chicago Police say that gun was used in several robberies. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with the driver, who was deeply shaken. He has been an Uber driver for five years, and nothing like this has ever happened. He was not injured, but he feels like had he not done what the carjackers wanted, he would not be here to tell his story. "I just got to do whatever...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

20-Year-Old Charged With Killing Mother in Suburban Aurora: Police

A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after his mother was found dead in an apartment in suburban Aurora Friday morning, according to police. At about 8:30 a.m., police received a call from a man who reported that his brother, Abel Quinones-Herstad, had arrived home and had "done something bad to their mother."
AURORA, IL
CBS News

Man found shot, killed in Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found shot and killed in the Pullman neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said the victim, 44, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, in the 10400 block of South Corliss around 7:31 a.m. The victim was pronounced on the scene, according to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CTA employee found dead on train tracks, police say

CHICAGO — The body of a CTA employee was found unresponsive on the train tracks in the Loop, according to police. Police said the man’s body was found on the tracks on the 100 block of West Van Buren Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Women attacked, robbed on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two women were riding the CTA Red Line when they were attacked and robbed early Monday morning. Police said around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of South State Street, two men approached the women with a knife.The offenders forcefully took a purse from one woman and then one of the offenders cut the other woman's hand. The women were treated at the Monroe Station. The offender fled the scene. 
CHICAGO, IL

