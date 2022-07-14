Man shot at after spotting his stolen vehicle, crashes into it on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was shot by an off-duty police officer who witnessed a domestic dispute involving a gun in South Holland, Illinois, Saturday evening. According to a release from the Village of South Holland, it happened during a gathering at Maicach Park. The domestic dispute arose between a man and his current girlfriend and former girlfriend at a family reunion. The man and his current girlfriend left the gathering but then returned and the man started shooting. An off-duty officer from Palos Hills was at the same gathering and returned fire, striking the shooter. The gunman was hospitalized but later died. No innocent bystanders were harmed, village officials said. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact South Holland Police detectives at (708)331-3131, ext. 2.
