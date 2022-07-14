First Class Graduates from CITC’s Indigenous Set Up Shop
By Scott Rhode
akbizmag.com
4 days ago
A graduation celebration was held at The Nave, the former Lake Spenard Baptist Church converted into meeting space and art studios in 2019 by Cook Inlet Housing Authority, whose offices are next door. A new batch of entrepreneurs are staking their claims in Alaska’s business frontier. They are the...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Operation Homefront provided 300 backpacks full of school supplies to military families on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday. The backpacks were handed out during the annual Back-to-School Brigade event on JBER, and went to roughly 150 families. “Stuff goes like really fast, so just having like...
Petty Officer 3rd Class Mark Thayer speaks with a facility operator during an inspection in Kivalina, Alaska, July 7. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa E. F. McKenzie.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Coast Guard task force conducted a nine-day deployment to inspect facilities in Alaska's...
An organized protest by socialists at Anchorage City Hall was directed at the assistant director of Anchorage Libraries, Judy Eledge. The picketers want her fired, and held signs that said as much. They have accused the assistant library director of creating a bad working environment for workers at the library, which has led to some people quitting.
July 15, 2022, (Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced that the electronic distribution of 2022 Permanent Fund Dividends will begin September 20th, about a month ahead of the usual payout in early October. It will be a single payment to all eligible Alaskans with applications that have been approved by September 9th and selected direct deposit on their application. Those that filed a paper application or requested a paper check will be distributed starting the week of October 3rd. The direct deposit distribution will take place approximately three weeks before the traditional distribution in early October.
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Telecommunications workers in Alaska could soon go on strike. Also, experts...
After a hot and dry start to summer, we have finally got some much needed rain in Southcentral. The Anchorage Assembly passed a controversial ordinance this week that allows them to remove the mayor. The 30-day campaign finance reports for legislative and gubernatorial candidates are due tomorrow, which means the August 16 primary is less than a month away. And Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) announced PFD payments will go out in September instead of October.
With 32 days left until the exciting Alaska primary (and special general election for the temporary congressional seat), it’s time to make sure you are registered to vote. Register or update your registration by 11:59 pm on July 17 at https://voterregistration.alaska.gov. Division of Election regional offices will be open Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm, and Sunday from noon to 4 pm.
Alaska will begin distributing its yearly oil-wealth dividend checks to residents earlier than usual this year, paired with a one-time energy relief payment meant to help Alaskans with high energy costs.
SUTTON, Alaska (KTUU) - About two miles in from the town center of Sutton is the Jonesville Public Use Area. It’s a beautiful site — surrounded by lakes and mountains — where people can camp and recreate freely. However, the unregulated state land has been a growing concern for people living in the area and some of its users.
The Anchorage Assembly “Nine,” their political surrogates on the Left, and the Anchorage Daily News are pushing a narrative to the public that homeless people who are living at a fully equipped, clean campground are in a “humanitarian crisis.”. Perhaps the news reporters have not visited other...
Alaska has always been an expensive travel destination, but prices of lodging and cars haven’t been this high in memory. Last week, a room at the Silverbow Inn in Juneau was going for more than $550 for the three-night required minimum, plus tax. It was the only hotel in the Capital City with any room available midweek, and if you wanted it, you’d pay the $550, even if you were staying one night.
Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
This article was originally featured on High Country News. Healy Unit 2, Alaska’s largest coal plant, sits near Healy Canyon, just north of Denali National Park in Alaska’s Interior. When it was built in the 1990s, it was the area’s second coal plant, an experimental project meant to generate enough energy to power tens of thousands of homes, more than twice that of its predecessor, Healy Unit 1. But for the last five years, it has been plagued by operational issues and the need for costly repairs, and on June 27, the board of the Golden Valley Electric Association, the nonprofit cooperative that runs the plant, voted to shut it down, invest in wind energy and install $26.1 million in pollution-control equipment on Healy Unit 1 by the end of 2024.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Wyoming Department of Health have issued updated guidelines for anglers who eat fish caught in Wyoming waters. The new fish consumption guidelines provide recommendations on healthy servings of fish while limiting mercury consumption to safe levels. The 2022...
AT&T workers in Alaska voted Wednesday to authorize a strike. Their union, Teamsters Local 959, has been negotiating a new contract with AT&T for several months. They’re asking for cost of living increases and more affordable health care. Employees have written letters describing paying premiums of more than $1,000 per month for their families.
A new study found that Black Alaskans face health disparities in the form of higher rates of certain types of cancer, kidney failure, infant and maternal mortality and more severe COVID-19 illness compared with Alaskans of other races. Published by the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) School of Social Work,...
A legal dispute between the U.S. government and the state of Alaska about subsistence fishing on the Kuskokwim River is growing, and a leading Native corporation says it could endanger subsistence hunting and fishing rights across Alaska. In a filing this month, attorneys representing Ahtna Inc. said the state is...
July 15, 2022, (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said Alaska has exhausted all options before filing a complaint today in U.S. District Court to compel the U.S. government to take responsibility for and address contaminated sites that it conveyed to Alaska Natives beginning some 50 years ago as part of the land exchanges under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA).
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At Tuesday night’s Anchorage Assembly meeting, Mayor Dave Bronson brought an ordinance forward to help the Anchorage Health Department continue its operations at the Aviator Hotel. The city was paying for 166 rooms that sheltered 191 people experiencing homelessness while the Sullivan Arena was a...
The first rocket launch in NASA’s mission to send humans back to the moon — and hopefully, someday, to Mars — blasts off next month, and one of the people working on it got her start in Alaska. Jessica Vos is originally from Anchorage and a Chugiak...
