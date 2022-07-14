Online Poll: Replacing The Cheyenne Frontier Days Cattle Drive

The following is a weekly column from Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. – I’m not sure about you, but I don’t have any artistic abilities. However, I do have a great appreciation for those who do; singers, painters, sculptors, writers, actors, you name it, I admire their gifts. I met with Chris Navarro, a famed Wyoming sculptor about an idea for public art in Cheyenne. Chris sees the wind turbines making renewable energy in our state. He also sees the wind turbine blades that are retired and placed in our landfills. He wants to use the blades to create very large art pieces. I hope Laramie County Community College (LCCC) will place one of the pieces on their campus to highlight the wind energy program. Stay tuned as we work with Chris to bring some interesting art pieces to our community.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO