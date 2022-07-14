ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Online Poll: Replacing The Cheyenne Frontier Days Cattle Drive

By Doug Randall
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A long-time Cheyenne Frontier Days tradition will get a makeover this year, with the replacement of the traditional CFD cattle drive with a drive featuring about 50 bucking horses instead. The drive will also be held later in the day, starting at 1 p.m. as opposed to the typical...

k2radio.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

(PHOTOS) Frontier Days: Bucking Horse Roundup draws a crowd as ‘Daddy of ’em All’ draws closer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne’s most world-renowned festival is still several days away, but it hasn’t stopped some in the community from getting into the spirit. A group of workers, figures and volunteers involved with Cheyenne Frontier Days participated in a Bucking Horse Roundup on Sunday afternoon with horses from a pasture north of the city being brought through the streets all the way to Frontier Park, where the action for the “Daddy of ’em All” starts Friday.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

‘More than just cowboys’: Cheyenne Culture Expo brings out city’s creative side this weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Trinidad Serrano’s idea has came a long way — and taken on a new form in the process. The local tattoo artist and owner of The T.R.I.B.E. Zoo, LLC Tattoo shop on Lincolnway in downtown was the main force behind the start of the annual 4-Ever West Tattoo Festival seven years ago, now held every year in Cheyenne as a gathering of ink artists and enthusiasts from across the United States. Back in the event’s beginnings, Serrano said, he paid for everything merely out of a love for the craft.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Business
Cheyenne, WY
Industry
Local
Wyoming Industry
thecheyennepost.com

CFD Horse Drive Plans

On Sunday, July 17 Cheyenne Frontier Days will round up bucking horses from a pasture north of Cheyenne along I-25 and lead them into Frontier Park. The Cheyenne Police Department will be conducting traffic control throughout the northwest area of the city during the event. Road closure impacts are estimated...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Laramie County Voters Turn Out Early

Early and absentee voting for the August Primary election started on 1 July, with a record 161 voters turning out to cast their ballots on the first day. After 10 days of early voting in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, more than 1400 voters had cast their ballots as of July 15.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle Drive#Cheyenne Frontier Days#Cfd#I 25 Horse Creek Road#Townsquare Media#Gamst
1063nowfm.com

19 Cheyenne Neighborhood Night Out Parties Planned for Tonight

Nineteen block parties will be held throughout Cheyenne this evening as the capital city celebrates its 13th annual Neighborhood Night Out. Hosted by the police department, the community-building event is designed to bring neighbors, businesses, and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne. “Neighborhood Night Out is a great...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (7/8/22 – 7/15/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KKTV

2 cabins destroyed in fire in northern Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several families were forced to evacuate Sunday after a fire consumed two cabins and threatened to spread. Firefighters were called to the Red Feather Lakes area just before 5 p.m. on for reports of smoke and found the cabins engulfed in flames. The fire had spread beyond the structures to the surrounding vegetation.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Cheyenne Runaway Located

UPDATE: Cheyenne police say Mitchell has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Miranda Mitchell was last seen in the area of Saddle Ridge around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Mitchell was last seen wearing a red...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

COMMUNITY UPDATE: Pair of Cows Loose in Laramie

Two cows were spotted loose from their pasture in Laramie today. The cattle were seen wandering off the 3rd Street exit, headed west at around 10:30 a.m. The cattle appear to be a calf and cow pair. The cattle have been contained and are safely secured in a temporary pen...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

Check Out What’s Happening This Weekend In Cheyenne

This weekend is going to be big. I know we all have Cheyenne Frontier Days on the brain, BUT, CultureX is THIS weekend. There's going to be so much fun going on in town with this and, honestly, this is going to be the beginning of a stretch of constant things to do in Cheyenne. So, strap on your big boy(or girl) pants and get ready for a big weekend!
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (7/15/22)

The following is a weekly column from Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. – I’m not sure about you, but I don’t have any artistic abilities. However, I do have a great appreciation for those who do; singers, painters, sculptors, writers, actors, you name it, I admire their gifts. I met with Chris Navarro, a famed Wyoming sculptor about an idea for public art in Cheyenne. Chris sees the wind turbines making renewable energy in our state. He also sees the wind turbine blades that are retired and placed in our landfills. He wants to use the blades to create very large art pieces. I hope Laramie County Community College (LCCC) will place one of the pieces on their campus to highlight the wind energy program. Stay tuned as we work with Chris to bring some interesting art pieces to our community.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Governor, Cheney react to HF Sinclair layoff report

CHEYENNE, Wyo. ⁠— HF Sinclair Corp. laid off nearly 100 employees at its Sinclair refinery Tuesday, radio station Bigfoot 99 reported Wednesday. While the company has neither confirmed or denied the layoffs, state and federal government officials are reacting to the news. “I am troubled to learn of...
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy