Fashion and cars will merge for the fourth annual Couture & Cars Fashion show on July 23 at LeMay — America’s Car Museum in Tacoma. Couture clothing and accessory designers from the Pacifi c Northwest will take to the runway. Event doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a live DJ, designer booths, and red-carpet photo opportunities before the show. An aft erparty will take place at the venue following the show. Make sure to dress to impress. Tickets are $45–$85 and increase by $5 at the door. Tickets available at Eventbrite.

TACOMA, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO