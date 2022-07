A new national hotline modeled on the 911 system will give people having a mental health crisis an easy-to-remember way to get immediate help. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline will allow people anywhere in the nation who are experiencing suicidal thoughts or other mental health crises to get help just by calling or texting 988. The free, confidential service, which is available to people of any age, is designed to mirror the way 911 handles other sorts of emergencies. It will provide immediate help to those experiencing crisis, and potentially connect them to other services.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO