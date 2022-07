Dr. Adriana Espinosa, assistant professor, psychology, in The City College of New York’s Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership, is the principal investigator of a $467,205 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for an innovative study of tobacco use and its varying impact on white and Black adolescents. Entitled “An intersectional examination of early tobacco use among white and Black adolescents,” the two-year study also involves researchers from the University of Texas at Austin, and the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

