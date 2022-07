It's still summer but kids around the Quad Cities need your help to get them ready to begin a new school year this fall. The First Day Project is dedicated to helping students who require help get the school supplies they need for their classes. According to the organization, about 24,000 students in the Quad Cities are from families that have a low enough income to qualify them for free & reduced waivers for fees and school meals. In fact, in some QC schools, that can account for 70% of students. So the First Day Project seeks to help students go into the first day of school supplied and ready to go.

ADVOCACY ・ 7 DAYS AGO