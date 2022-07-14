ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Trump bashed Alaska’s ranked choice voting, but Republicans likely need those 2nd votes to win

By Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media
alaskapublic.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMixed in with the claims and grievances Donald Trump aired at his Saturday rally in Anchorage, the former president took aim at Alaska’s new election system, which he called “ranked choice crap voting.”. “You never know who won in ranked choice. You could be in third place...

alaskapublic.org

Comments / 12

Reverend CKoo
4d ago

Of course he did. He's priming the fanatics in case they lose. He doesn't like the fact that this system is more democratic and makes it less likely fanatics like him, from any side her elected.

Reply(3)
5
Teresa Liedes
3d ago

one day in person voting, ID required, paper ballot... BAM!

Reply(4)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Anchorage, AK
Government
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
Anchorage, AK
Elections
Fox News

Ahead of Trump rally in Arizona, voters share if they want former president to run again

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz – Voters in Arizona shared whether they wanted Donald Trump to run in 2024 ahead of the former president's Saturday rally in the Grand Canyon State. "At this point, he's a little too polarizing," Susan, who was visiting Arizona from Florida with her husband, Jeff, said. "There are candidates out there – Republican candidates, obviously – that may be able to pull in people that he would lose."
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Nick Begich
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Alaska Anchorage#Election Local#The Division Of Elections#Rank#Alaskans#Better Elections
The Atlantic

The Dumbest Coup Attempt

Yesterday Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, told the House’s January 6 committee that Donald Trump knew rioters were armed, and urged them to go to the Capitol anyway. But the most surprising element of her testimony was her claim that Trump lunged for the steering wheel of his armored limousine and tried to force his Secret Service detail to take him to the Capitol. “I’m the f-ing president,” she said he told his chief bodyguard. “Take me up to the Capitol now.” The agent refused. If true, I believe this would be the first known example of Trump’s physically exerting himself when not on a golf course. It would also be the first instance of his volunteering to join a melee, rather than just letting one erupt in his name at a safe distance.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
International Business Times

Backers Of Trump Election Claims Lose In Colorado Republican Primaries

Republican candidates who echoed former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen presidency were defeated in high-profile nominating contests in Colorado on Tuesday ahead of November's midterm elections. The two Colorado candidates, U.S. Senate hopeful Ron Hanks and Tina Peters, who had sought the Republican nomination to be Colorado's...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy