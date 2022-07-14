ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Man accused of threatening Justice Kavanaugh wants confession suppressed

13newsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The man now charged with attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh last month is asking a judge to throw out statements he made to law enforcement the night of his arrest. In a filing this week, the federal public defender representing Nicholas Roske asked...

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Harrowing video aired at death penalty trial of US school shooter

A harrowing video of the Valentine's Day 2018 shooting at a high school in Florida that left 17 people dead was played at the sentencing trial on Monday of the troubled young man who admitted to carrying out the massacre. - 'Next school shooter' - Satz, the prosecutor, told the jury that three days before the shooting, Cruz made a cellphone video in which he said  "I'm going to be the next school shooter of 2018.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The US Sun

‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured

THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
California, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Reuters

Indiana gunman identified as 20-year-old local man

GREENWOOD, Ind., July 18 (Reuters) - The gunman who killed three people at a shopping mall near Indianapolis over the weekend before an armed bystander shot him dead was a 20-year-old local who had a juvenile record but no criminal history as an adult, the police chief said on Monday.
GREENWOOD, IN
NBC News

After two years in a coma, West Virginia woman wakes to name brother in attack

A West Virginia woman awoke from a years-long coma after being brutally attacked and identified her brother as the assailant, according to local reports. Wanda Palmer had been in a long term care facility in New Martinsville, West Virginia, after being beaten in her home in June of 2020, according to the West Virginia Metro News. When Palmer was discovered, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellenger said she was so savagely attacked, authorities thought she was dead, the paper reported.
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
HuffPost

Republican Senate Candidate Charged With Making False Child Trafficking Allegations

A Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Maryland has been arrested on charges of making a false report of child trafficking. Ryan Dark White, 54, was jailed at the Harford County Detention Center following his arrest on Friday, the county sheriff said in a statement. White is running under the alias Jon McGreevey in Tuesday’s GOP primary seeking to challenge Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who also faces a primary contest.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Voice of America

Once a Horrific Slave Pen, Now a Museum on Enslavement and Freedom

Alexandria, Virginia — Many people walk by the unassuming 19th-century white-brick row house in the historic area of Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington, not realizing it was part of a horrible chapter in U.S. history. A sign out front indicates it used to be the Franklin and Armfield Slave Office,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The Baltimore Sun

Some Maryland Republican candidates in Tuesday’s primary are counting on a ‘Trump effect’

Maryland state attorney general candidate Michael Anthony Peroutka recently received an email from a voter seeking information. “He said, ‘I have just one question. Do you support [Donald] Trump?’ And my answer was ‘Yes, and here’s why,’ " said Peroutka, a Republican who says he embraces the Republican former president’s “America First” agenda.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confession#Fbi#Violent Crime#U S Marshals#U S Supreme Court
The Associated Press

Judge blocks enforcement of West Virginia abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A judge in West Virginia’s capital blocked enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban on Monday, opening the door for abortions to be resumed in the state. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the clinic and its patients, “especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey decried the ruling, calling it “a dark day for West Virginia.” He said his office will appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court. West Virginia has a state law on the books dating back to the 1800s making performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison. It provides an exception for cases in which a pregnant person’s life is at risk.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Miami

Parkland dad doesn't hold back about what school shooter's punishment should be

PARKLAND – A gut-wrenching day for the families in the courtroom, filled with tears and hugs. They heard graphic opening statements about how their loved ones were murdered in the Parkland massacre.Joaquin Oliver is one of the 17 killed."Joaquin was 17 years old," explained prosecutor Michael Satz. "He was shot four times. He died of his wounds."Click here for live and for continuing coverage. His parents, Manuel and Patricia, are dedicating their lives to address gun violence. "I do want the attention to be around my son and not his shooter, so I'll do my best to make that happen," Manuel said. CBS4's Ted...
PARKLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy