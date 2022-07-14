ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

Tehama County animal shelter euthanizes dogs for first time in years due to crowding

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Animal Care Center had to euthanize dogs for the first time in years after receiving 20 dogs in two days. The animal shelter posted on Facebook that its shelter...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Crews stop forward progress of Grand Fire in Oroville Sunday night

OROVILLE, Calif. 9:37 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire on Grand Avenue in Oroville on Sunday night. CAL FIRE said the Grand Fire burned one acre of vegetation. The Oroville Police Department said evacuations were issued to the Tuscan Villa Apartments. CAL FIRE was...
OROVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California camping trip turns fatal: 1 teenager dead, 1 man missing

BERRY CREEK, Calif. - A camping trip in Northern California turned fatal last week after 2 men and a teenager got separated. The Butte County Sheriff said one of the men notified them Wednesday that he had gone camping with his 14-year-old son and adult friend near Bald Rock Trailhead in Berry Creek.
BERRY CREEK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise police sergeant recovering after ATV crash

PARADISE, Calif. - An sergeant from the Paradise Police Department is facing a long recovery after an ATV crash. Sergeant John Wilkey was on a family vacation in Oregon with his girlfriend and their children when he was injured in the crash. Wilkey has served the community of Paradise for...
PARADISE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Rescue, CA
County
Tehama County, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
Tehama County, CA
Government
FOX40

Shasta Lake argument turned into homicide

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, deputies responded to a call of a man being unresponsive in the 3900 block of Los Gatos Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at the residence they found a male victim inside...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
franchising.com

Arby’s Proudly Opens Doors In Oroville, California

The New Build Features One of the Chain’s First Double Drive-Thrus. July 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // OROVILLE, Calif. - After much anticipation, Arby’s legendary roast beef sandwiches and curly fries are now available in Oroville, California! The legacy chain opened its newest restaurant on July 15, marking the second Arby’s in Butte County and sixth location owned and operated by Fremont-based franchise group, Kang Foods LLC. The group’s newest Arby’s is one of the first in the entire Arby’s system to showcase the brand’s double drive-thru design and is the first ground-up Arby’s in Northern California in more than 40 years.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rainbow Fire in Rancho Tehama is 70% contained, 60 acres

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. 9:35 A.M. MONDAY UPDATE - The Rainbow Fire in Rancho Tehama is now 70% contained after burning 60 acres over the weekend, according to CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE said there are still road closures in the area. The Tehama County Volunteer Fire Station 9...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mouse blamed for starting late-night fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A late night fire burned near a home in Redding. Fire investigators said a mouse is blamed for starting the fire. The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. Sunday at 4421 Churn Creek Road near Wyatt Lane on the city's south side. A witness reported the...
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Shelters#Euthanizes#Animal Care
krcrtv.com

Welcome to Redding: "Julia's Fruit Stand" gets a new location

REDDING, Calif. — On Wednesday, When Pie Meets Bread bakery in Redding welcomed a new addition: Julia’s Fruit Stand. The popular stand just off Highway 99 near Los Molinos is a favorite of many in the Northstate. Started by husband and wife, James and Kathy, when their first daughter Julia was born, the stand has become a staple for travelers and locals.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Customers of the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District are without water

ANDERSON, Calif. - For the first time in 100 years, customers of the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District are without water. Chris Zwaga and her family have owned their property for over 70 years, normally it's a lush green paradise for her horses, but now there’s nothing but dead grass. Anderson-Cottonwood...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2-acre vegetation breaks out in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:54 A.M. UPDATE - The Nelson Fire is still two acres in size, according to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest Service. The Shasta-Trinity National Forest Service says that there is a handline and hose lay around about half of the fire. Firefighters responded to a reported vegetation fire...
SHASTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
actionnewsnow.com

Parole search ends with arrest of felon with loaded guns

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested after officers conducted a parole search on the 5300 block of Cedars Road. Redding Police Department said it contacted 33-year-old Jared Genera of Salt Lake City, Utah, exiting the back of the home. Police said Genera was armed with two loaded handguns.
REDDING, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

More Than 150 Environmental Crimes Documented During Cannabis Enforcement Operation

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Authorities say more than a hundred and fifty environmental crimes have been documented over the past week. During a Cannabis Enforcement operation by Humboldt and Trinity County deputies. The environmental violations were found as authorities served 34 search warrants on illegal, un-licensed cultivators. During those raids, deputies destroyed over 84-thousand plants […] The post More Than 150 Environmental Crimes Documented During Cannabis Enforcement Operation appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters at scene of house fire in Chico off of Esplanade

CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters have knocked down a house fire on Mill Creek Drive off of Amber Grove Drive and the Esplanade in Chico on Thursday. Chico Fire says that when they arrived the garage was fully involved. The fire burned into the home a little bit, and the roof caved in, but the extension of the damage hasn't been determined yet.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters knock down fire southwest of Masonic Avenue in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters responded to a vegetation fire burning in the area of Masonic Avenue and Lake Boulevard in Redding at around 3:25 p.m. on Saturday. When units arrived the fire had burned about a quarter of an acre of vegetation in the open area southwest of Masonic Avenue.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 people taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - Two people were taken to the hospital after the driver and passenger of a motorcycle were ejected after losing control at the intersection of Lake Boulevard and Quartz Hill Road in Redding at around 8:07 p.m. on Saturday. Redding Police say that when officers arrived on scene...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for murder in Shasta Lake on Saturday

CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Man arrested for murder in the City of Shasta Lake after Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies found a man dead in his home on Saturday at around 11:28 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to 3909 Los Gatos Avenue after receiving a report that a man...
SHASTA LAKE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy