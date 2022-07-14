Tehama County animal shelter euthanizes dogs for first time in years due to crowding
By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
4 days ago
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Animal Care Center had to euthanize dogs for the first time in years after receiving 20 dogs in two days. The animal shelter posted on Facebook that its shelter...
CHICO, Calif. — Chico’s largest homeless encampment is expected to be cleared out next week, but a new reported meeting with the federal judge in the Warren v. Chico lawsuit could potentially disrupt that. A source close to the legal proceedings confirms with KRCR that the city and...
OROVILLE, Calif. 9:37 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire on Grand Avenue in Oroville on Sunday night. CAL FIRE said the Grand Fire burned one acre of vegetation. The Oroville Police Department said evacuations were issued to the Tuscan Villa Apartments. CAL FIRE was...
BERRY CREEK, Calif. - A camping trip in Northern California turned fatal last week after 2 men and a teenager got separated. The Butte County Sheriff said one of the men notified them Wednesday that he had gone camping with his 14-year-old son and adult friend near Bald Rock Trailhead in Berry Creek.
PARADISE, Calif. - An sergeant from the Paradise Police Department is facing a long recovery after an ATV crash. Sergeant John Wilkey was on a family vacation in Oregon with his girlfriend and their children when he was injured in the crash. Wilkey has served the community of Paradise for...
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, deputies responded to a call of a man being unresponsive in the 3900 block of Los Gatos Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at the residence they found a male victim inside...
The New Build Features One of the Chain’s First Double Drive-Thrus. July 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // OROVILLE, Calif. - After much anticipation, Arby’s legendary roast beef sandwiches and curly fries are now available in Oroville, California! The legacy chain opened its newest restaurant on July 15, marking the second Arby’s in Butte County and sixth location owned and operated by Fremont-based franchise group, Kang Foods LLC. The group’s newest Arby’s is one of the first in the entire Arby’s system to showcase the brand’s double drive-thru design and is the first ground-up Arby’s in Northern California in more than 40 years.
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. 9:35 A.M. MONDAY UPDATE - The Rainbow Fire in Rancho Tehama is now 70% contained after burning 60 acres over the weekend, according to CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE said there are still road closures in the area. The Tehama County Volunteer Fire Station 9...
REDDING, Calif. - A late night fire burned near a home in Redding. Fire investigators said a mouse is blamed for starting the fire. The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. Sunday at 4421 Churn Creek Road near Wyatt Lane on the city's south side. A witness reported the...
REDDING, Calif. — On Wednesday, When Pie Meets Bread bakery in Redding welcomed a new addition: Julia’s Fruit Stand. The popular stand just off Highway 99 near Los Molinos is a favorite of many in the Northstate. Started by husband and wife, James and Kathy, when their first daughter Julia was born, the stand has become a staple for travelers and locals.
ANDERSON, Calif. 6:06 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have extinguished a fire burning in the Waste Management facility on Cambridge Road in Anderson on Saturday. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says that the fire burned a quarter of an acre, but did not spread to surrounding vegetation. Fire crews will stay on...
ANDERSON, Calif. - For the first time in 100 years, customers of the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District are without water. Chris Zwaga and her family have owned their property for over 70 years, normally it's a lush green paradise for her horses, but now there’s nothing but dead grass. Anderson-Cottonwood...
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:54 A.M. UPDATE - The Nelson Fire is still two acres in size, according to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest Service. The Shasta-Trinity National Forest Service says that there is a handline and hose lay around about half of the fire. Firefighters responded to a reported vegetation fire...
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested after officers conducted a parole search on the 5300 block of Cedars Road. Redding Police Department said it contacted 33-year-old Jared Genera of Salt Lake City, Utah, exiting the back of the home. Police said Genera was armed with two loaded handguns.
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Authorities say more than a hundred and fifty environmental crimes have been documented over the past week. During a Cannabis Enforcement operation by Humboldt and Trinity County deputies. The environmental violations were found as authorities served 34 search warrants on illegal, un-licensed cultivators. During those raids, deputies destroyed over 84-thousand plants […]
CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters have knocked down a house fire on Mill Creek Drive off of Amber Grove Drive and the Esplanade in Chico on Thursday. Chico Fire says that when they arrived the garage was fully involved. The fire burned into the home a little bit, and the roof caved in, but the extension of the damage hasn't been determined yet.
REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters responded to a vegetation fire burning in the area of Masonic Avenue and Lake Boulevard in Redding at around 3:25 p.m. on Saturday. When units arrived the fire had burned about a quarter of an acre of vegetation in the open area southwest of Masonic Avenue.
REDDING, Calif. - Two people were taken to the hospital after the driver and passenger of a motorcycle were ejected after losing control at the intersection of Lake Boulevard and Quartz Hill Road in Redding at around 8:07 p.m. on Saturday. Redding Police say that when officers arrived on scene...
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police are looking for a felon who ran away from police after they attempted to arrest him on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in the parking lot of the Americana Modern Hotel on Market Street at around 2:44 p.m. Shawn Edward Applehans, II, 33, of Redding...
CORNING, Calif. - A Tehama County man is wanted for questioning in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a senior citizen in the hospital. Corning police said the driver hit a man who was walking Sunday around 7:30 p.m. on Solano Street at Fairview Avenue. Police want to question...
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Man arrested for murder in the City of Shasta Lake after Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies found a man dead in his home on Saturday at around 11:28 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to 3909 Los Gatos Avenue after receiving a report that a man...
