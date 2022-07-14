Tehama County animal shelter euthanizes dogs for first time in years due to crowding

The New Build Features One of the Chain’s First Double Drive-Thrus. July 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // OROVILLE, Calif. - After much anticipation, Arby’s legendary roast beef sandwiches and curly fries are now available in Oroville, California! The legacy chain opened its newest restaurant on July 15, marking the second Arby’s in Butte County and sixth location owned and operated by Fremont-based franchise group, Kang Foods LLC. The group’s newest Arby’s is one of the first in the entire Arby’s system to showcase the brand’s double drive-thru design and is the first ground-up Arby’s in Northern California in more than 40 years.

OROVILLE, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO