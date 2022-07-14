ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, IL

Angry Dad Details 'Amazingly Awful' Waterpark Incident, Daughter 'Turned Away for Being 5 POUNDS OVER' Weight Limit

By TooFab Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe girl had to weigh herself on a scale, before being turned away with "her eyes welling up with tears." An Illinois teen hoping to try out the new Mississippi Monster slide at Raging Rivers Waterpark instead walked away from the amusement in tears, according to her father, after she was...

TODAY.com

Father says 13-year-old daughter was publicly embarrassed about her weight at waterpark

One father in Illinois is speaking out against a local waterpark after he claimed his daughter was publicly weighed and embarrassed before being turned away from a ride. Andrew Batton spoke to KMOV, a local television station in St. Louis, Missouri, about the incident, which occurred at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, Illinois. Batton, who is a season ticket holder, said that his 13-year-old daughter was looking forward to riding the newest ride called the Mississippi Monster, but when she got to the top of the hill, the teenager was weighed on a scale in front of everybody because the ride had a weight limit of 200 pounds.
