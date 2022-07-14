Scientists Create Artificial Muscle That’s Stronger Than Human Muscle

Quantitative MR relaxation parameters vary in the sensitivity to the orientation of the tissue in the magnetic field. In this study, the orientation dependence of multiple relaxation parameters was assessed in various tissues. Ex vivo samples of each tissue type were prepared either from bovine knee (tendon, cartilage) or mouse (brain, spinal cord, heart, kidney), and imaged at 9.4Â T MRI with T1, T2, continuous wave (CW-)Â T1Ï, adiabatic T1Ï and T2Ï, and Relaxation along fictitious field (RAFF2-4) sequences at five different orientations with respect to the main magnetic field. Relaxation anisotropy of the measured parameters was quantified and compared. The highly ordered collagenous tissues, i.e. cartilage and tendon, presented the highest relaxation anisotropy for T2, CW-T1Ï with spin-lock power"‰<"‰1Â kHz, Ad-T2Ï and RAFF2-4. Maximally anisotropy was 75% in cartilage and 30% in tendon. T1 and adiabaticÂ T1Ï did not exhibit observable anisotropy. In the other measured tissue types, anisotropy was overall less than 10% for all the parameters. The results confirm that highly ordered collagenous tissues have properties that induce very clearly observable relaxation anisotropy, whereas in other tissues the effect is not as prominent. Quantitative comparison of anisotropy of different relaxation parameters highlights the importance of sequence choice and design in MR imaging.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO