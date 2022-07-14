S. Pearson Rd. Closing July 25

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that a closure will affect Interstate 20 and Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday, July 29. MDOT officials said all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and Interstate 55 southbound at State Street will close that night,...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will once again close all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and Interstate 55 southbound at State Street in Jackson Friday, July 29, starting at 8 p.m. Crews will be performing a maintenance repair on a roadway dip. MDOT just...
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing I-20 at State Route 13 in Scott County on Sunday, July 17. Intermittent road closures will begin at 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. MDOT said both directions of I-20 at exit 77 will be closed at times, allowing...
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced South Person Road will be closed on Monday, July 25 due to the Pearl-Richland Intermodal Project. Contractors will be moving to the next phase of construction on the project between Childre and Industrial Road to West Petros Road. Highway 49 will be used as […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some drivers were lucky to snag free gas in Jackson on Saturday, July 16. The gas giveaway is thanks to the General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Mississippi. Dozens of drivers lined up along the J & A Fuel Store on Medgar Evers Boulevard. People were able to redeem a $50 […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council confirmed Lynn Watkins as the city’s newest municipal judge on Tuesday, July 5. The Northside Sun reported Watkins started her career as a journalist, then worked as an attorney and has spent nearly 20 years working with the Hinds County Public Defender’s Office. As a municipal judge, […]
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. held a question-and-answer session about his third term in office on Wednesday. The meeting was open to any Vicksburg residents who wished to voice their concerns about the city directly to Flaggs. One resident spoke about his concerns about voting precincts. “Our precincts, when people...
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a structure fire on Fisher Ferry Road in Warren County on Friday, July 15. Vicksburg Daily News reported the fire happened in the 700 block of the road, near Jeff Davis, around 3:30 p.m. According to the newspaper, no one was in the structure at the time […]
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Fire Department and Home Depot are partnering to host the “Partners in Safety” safety supplies giveaway on Saturday, July 16. The Yazoo Herald reported safety products like smoke detectors and first aid kits will be offered to the community while supplies last.
JACKSON, Miss. — A portion of Old Canton Road in Fondren is blocked off as Jackson public works crews work to repair a water main break. Drivers are being diverted away from the area while crews work on repairs, which supervisors said went through the night Wednesday. The water...
JACKSON, Miss. — There's anew lawsuit filed in the Jackson garbage contract dispute. This time, Richard's Disposal is suing the city of Jackson. The company filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court. Richard's Disposal has been collecting trash in Jackson since April 1 but has yet to be paid...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water notice for roughly 200 customers in Jackson. This comes after a water main break on Old Canton Road. The notice affects the following areas: Old Canton Road (3200-3599) Kings Highway (3400-3599) Hawthorne Drive (3500-3699) Ridge Drive Glenway Drive […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The latest update in the controversy surrounding who will collect trash in Jackson may end up costing the city over $1.6 million. Richard’s Disposal filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court seeking over $1.6 million from the City of Jackson. Attorneys for Richard’s Disposal are claiming they have been providing services, but […]
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s first Tesla dealership will hold its grand opening in Brandon. The Clarion Ledger reported the grand opening will be at 9:30 a.m. on July 30 at 255 Mar Lyn Drive. Leaders said renovations have been completed at the location . The only other...
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg lawyer, Blake Teller, was sworn in as the 117th President of the Mississippi Bar Foundation (MBF) on Friday, July 15. Teller joined the Mississippi Bar in 1991. He practiced law at a firm in Jackson until he returned to his hometown of Vicksburg to practice law with his father and grandfather in 1994. He’s practiced law for 29 years. Currently, he serves as the lawyer for the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
MIZE, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands people have come to Smith County this weekend for live music, arts and crafts and all the watermelon they could eat. It’s all part of the 44th annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival. “We’re gonna walk in the creek, we’re gonna buy a bunch of stuff,...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Residents here in the Jericho subdivision are calling for action as illegal dumping persists in their neighborhood. They say they are tired and fed up. “Debris, trash, it’s a terrible smell when I walk to my door,” said Mallory Shields, a Jackson resident.
It was reported that 75-year-old Patricia Douglass was riding in a golf cart when she entered the highway from the shoulder. Douglass was hit by a 2011 Honda Odyssey driven by 77-year-old David Williamson of Bogue Chitto. Douglass was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center before being airlifted to the...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local Habitat for Humanity chapter is dedicating a home to their founder and former Mississippi first lady. This year’s Women Build Project is in memory of Elise Winter. The founder of the Capital Area Habitat for Humanity chapter and former first lady of Mississippi passed away last July. She dedicated […]
