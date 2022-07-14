ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Si Woo Kim hit the shot of the day out of the Road Hole bunker to save par at The Open

By Caroline Darney
 4 days ago
Round 1 of The150th Open is underway at the famous and unrelenting Old Course at St. Andrews and we are already seeing the action that makes this major championship so entertaining year-in-and-year-out.

Si Woo Kim might have hit the shot of the day, however, and from one of the most difficult spots on the course. Kim’s second attempt on the 17th hole — more commonly known as the “Road Hole” — went into the dreaded Road Hole bunker.

At nearly 500 yards, this par 4 was already a nightmare, but trying to get out of the bunker is a nearly impossible feat. Kim’s first shot from the sand —- and third on the hole — caromed off the steep front wall. Dang it.

The second? PERFECTION.

Kim holed out (even if he was barely able to see it from his vantage point), saving par and keeping himself at -3 on the day. To celebrate the unlikely and very lucky make, Kim threw his club high into the sky as the gallery celebrated.

He is still a long shot to win the event — Tipico Sportsbook has him at +19900 — but this shot will live on in legends.

Cameron Young leads the tournament so far on day one with a ridiculous eight under par 64. The Open action continues all weekend.

