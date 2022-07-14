ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials preparing for a possible 'waterfall' of sports betting partnerships across college sports

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s no secret that sports betting has reached incredible heights in recent years. And with those heights has come an uptick in visibility. Watch an NBA game on TNT and you might catch Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith making some player prop picks ahead of the action. Or during your viewing of an NFL Thursday Night Football game, you very well may see a PSA on responsible gambling.

Now, get ready to see sports betting continue to wedge its way into the college sports world.

According to Ryan Butler of igamingnext.com, a “waterfall” of (sports gambling) partnerships could be on the horizon.

Some NCAA conferences, like the Sun Belt, are seemingly on board with the process. But it takes two to tango, and not everyone on both sides of the potential partnerships have two feet in.

FanDuel CEO Amy Howe wants to tip-toe around the college sports industry.

The dynamic between sportsbooks, schools, states and conferences will be an interesting one to follow as lawmakers, officials and executives continue to expand the landscape.

We’ll see how it all plays out.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

