So I was on Facebook earlier this afternoon and came across this picture. My first thought was correct, someone smashed a windshield and didn't say a damn word, no note, not even an attempt. I had the same thing happen to me years ago. So I took a couple of seconds to read this person's post and I was absolutely right - here is what was said: "Not news... but if you know who smoked my pickup with a golf ball at the YMCA and dipped not leaving a number, tell him he's dogsh*t at golf and it's time to pawn the clubs off" Now I'm not going to mention the golf course ( I don't think they are responsible one bit ), but most people when they read this will know where it took place.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO