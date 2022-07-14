ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump Is Looking to Announce 2024 Run in the Next Few Months: Reports

By Nikki McCann Ramirez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DzUiF_0gfolICH00
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a "Save America" rally at Alaska Airlines Center on July 9, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is looking to announce his 2024 presidential bid sometime this year, according to reports. In an interview with New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi, Trump stated that he had “already made that decision,” presumably to run, “so nothing factors in anymore. In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision.”

Trump told Nuzzi that at this point his decision isn’t so much if he’s running but when he’s announcing his candidacy, particularly in relation to the midterms. Do I go before or after,” that will be my big decision,” Trump said.

The Washington Post lent some specificity to Trump’s potential plans earlier on Thursday, citing sources close to the president who say he is considering a September announcement. Others believe Trump’s eagerness to secure his position may lead him to announce sooner, according to the Post.

As Trump has repeatedly teased a run and headlined campaign-style rally after campaign-style rally this year, speculation has shifted from whether he will run to when he’ll announce his intention to do so. Sources told Nuzzi that Trump was “100 percent going to announce on the Fourth of July,” but was talked down by advisers and his family who cited concerns that Trump could be blamed if Republicans failed to secure significant gains in the 2020 midterms.

The former President has been seeking advice on his announcement timing from donors, as well. Four attendees at dinners convening prominent supporters and high-level donors recently told Politico that Trump is seeking advice on campaign strategies. Trump’s Save America PAC has held these gatherings in Houston, Nashville ,and Las Vegas, and the invite list features prominent donors, elected officials, and Republican candidates.

Such conversations are taking place as potential challengers take stock of their odds in a presidential primary against Trump. Florida Governor Ron Desantis has emerged as the most formidable potential challenger. The former president isn’t too keen on the idea of DeSantis challenging him, especially considering he believes his endorsement secured DeSantis’ gubernatorial victory. “He was running and then he came to me for an endorsement because he was not, you know, he was at 3 percent,” Trump told Nuzzi.

Sources told Rolling Stone in June that Trump is eying Florida as the launching point for his campaign to show DeSantis “who the boss is.”

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘What the F-ck Is This?’: Team Trump Blindsided by Jan. 6 Committee Getting Doc Footage

Click here to read the full article. The Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed documentary filmmaker Alex Holder in regard to footage and interviews Holder and his team shot while following former President Donald Trump and his inner circle throughout the 2020 presidential campaign. Holder’s company, AJH Films, confirmed to Rolling Stone on Tuesday that he has been subpoenaed, will sit for an interview with the panel on Thursday, and has “fully complied with all of the committee’s requests.” Trump’s team was blindsided by the development, which was initially reported by Politico. In some of the highest ranks of the Trumpworld diaspora —...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point: ‘Roe v. Wade’ Edition

In light of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, many reproductive rights activists have criticized cisgender heterosexual men for staying silent on the issue of abortion rights — even though men are arguably just as impacted by the availability of safe, accessible abortion as women are. But as we discuss on this week’s episode of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s podcast on internet culture, there are a handful of men who are speaking out against Roe v. Wade being overturned — they’re just not the men you’d expect (and in some cases, they’re exactly the men you wouldn’t want in your corner on a political issue.) Call it the ultimate example of “the Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point.“
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

‘You’re a Bunch of Pussies’: White House Staff Recounts ‘Unhinged’ Meeting With Trump’s Legal Team

The Jan. 6 committee began its seventh public hearing on Tuesday by laying out the extent to which former President Trump had been informed by those around him that there was no evidence the election was stolen. Trump was undeterred. The tension between the former president and the fellow election conspiracy theorists he surrounded himself and the administration figures who acknowledged Biden’s win boiled over during a heated Dec. 18 meeting at the White House.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

Steve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court. A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving the executive privilege that had supposedly muzzled Bannon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Nuzzi
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy