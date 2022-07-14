ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How abortion access and Roe v. Wade gave sexual assault survivor Debbie Millman another way out

kclu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The following story deals with suicide. If you have suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889). For suicide prevention resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here. This story also includes...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Associated Press

Judge blocks enforcement of West Virginia abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A judge in West Virginia’s capital blocked enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban on Monday, opening the door for abortions to be resumed in the state. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the clinic and its patients, “especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey decried the ruling, calling it “a dark day for West Virginia.” He said his office will appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court. West Virginia has a state law on the books dating back to the 1800s making performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison. It provides an exception for cases in which a pregnant person’s life is at risk.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Miami

Parkland dad doesn't hold back about what school shooter's punishment should be

PARKLAND – A gut-wrenching day for the families in the courtroom, filled with tears and hugs. They heard graphic opening statements about how their loved ones were murdered in the Parkland massacre.Joaquin Oliver is one of the 17 killed."Joaquin was 17 years old," explained prosecutor Michael Satz. "He was shot four times. He died of his wounds."Click here for live and for continuing coverage. His parents, Manuel and Patricia, are dedicating their lives to address gun violence. "I do want the attention to be around my son and not his shooter, so I'll do my best to make that happen," Manuel said. CBS4's Ted...
PARKLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy