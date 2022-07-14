ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The 'eternal question' that got a standing ovation when Hillary Clinton attended Broadway's 'POTUS'

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Dratch and Julie White, two of the stars of 'POTUS' on Broadway, to discuss...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Julie White
Person
Rachel Dratch
MSNBC

Trump discussing a coup with private citizens was a workaround federal law

Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, who had a Dec. 18, 2020, meeting at the White House with then-President Donald Trump, Trump’s personal lawyer Sidney Powell and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, testified to the House Jan. 6 committee behind closed doors Friday for nearly eight hours. Byrne had already acknowledged that at that meeting, he, Flynn, Powell and Trump discussed official actions Trump could take to reverse the 2020 presidential election. Apparently in the absence of White House staff, they discussed Trump ordering the military to seize voting machines, Trump replacing the acting attorney general if he refused to cooperate with Trump’s plan and Trump making Powell, and not Rudy Giuliani, his top lawyer tasked with overturning the election.
POTUS
MSNBC

Going down?: Bad signs for Trump aide Steve Bannon as criminal trial starts

Prosecutors laid out opening arguments in the criminal trial of Trump strategist Steve Bannon. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on why Bannon faces an uphill legal battle, and reports on Bannon's two defenses -- alleged political targeting and his claims that he was eventually going to try to cooperate the Jan. 6 committee.July 19, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Jan. 6 committee expects to have Secret Service text messages by Tuesday

The Jan. 6 committee expects to receive erased Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021 by Tuesday. Investigators gave the Secret Service until Tuesday to turn over the documents, and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the committee, said that they expect to receive them on time. The Washington Post's Carol Leonnig joins Mika Brezinski to discuss. July 18, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilary Clinton
MSNBC

Why was Prince Harry invited to give a speech about Nelson Mandela?

The United Nations General Assembly observed Nelson Mandela International Day on Monday morning with a series of speakers celebrating the legacy of South Africa’s first Black president and its most famous anti-apartheid freedom fighter. And the keynote speaker was … Britain's Prince Harry. That’s pretty weird!. While...
WORLD
MSNBC

Just how many anti-election memos did Team Trump consider?

Spend enough time online, and it quickly becomes obvious that there are plenty of folks pitching all kinds of provocative ideas. The vast majority of them will not have access to the president of the United States. A couple of years ago, however, conditions in the White House were quite...
POTUS
MSNBC

Secret Service has given documents and records to Jan. 6 committee

The Secret Service has said in a statement to NBC News that they have turned over records and documents to the January 6 committee without mentioning missing text messages the committee has been interested in receiving. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.July 19, 2022.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy