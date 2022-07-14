ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Saudi Arabian residents prepare for Biden's arrival

NPR
 4 days ago

When President Biden is done with meetings around Jerusalem, he takes Air Force One to Saudi Arabia. He will attend a summit of Arab leaders in the port city of Jeddah. He's been critical of the kingdom and its human rights abuses. So what do Saudis think of his decision to...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Biden wraps up Middle East trip with pledge to Arab leaders

President Biden is on his way back to the United States after a four-day trip to the Middle East. It was his first time there as president. He reaffirmed commitments to Israel and released more aid money for Palestinians, and he attended a summit with Arab leaders who the U.S. is hoping will keep oil supplies flowing as gas prices remain high. This morning, he told them the U.S. intends to remain a key player in a region where American rivals also seek influence.
POTUS
NPR

Week in politics: Biden in Saudi; Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service texts

President Joe Biden's been in the Middle East this week - a warm welcome in Israel. He gave $316 million in new aid to Palestinians, and then a silent fist bump - not a handshake - with the Saudi crown prince. Meanwhile, the January 6 committee issues new subpoenas. NPR's Ron Elving joins us. Ron, thanks so much for being with us.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
Person
Mohammed Bin Salman
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Erdogan renews threat to block Nordic NATO bids - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renews his threat to block the NATO membership bids of Sweden and Finland, less than a month after dropping his opposition to them joining the US-led defence alliance of which Turkey is a member. On the eve of a summit with Russia and Iran, Erdogan said Turkey was still prepared to "freeze the process" of the two Nordic countries joining NATO if they did not meet Ankara's conditions to act against Kurdish militants living within their borders.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Arabian#Saudis#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Arab#Npr#Fatma#Iranian
NPR

The relationships between polarization and democracy in the U.S.

The televised hearings into the January 6 mob attack on the Capitol have dropped bombshell after bombshell as former White House insiders pull back the curtain on the frenzied campaign by former President Donald Trump and his allies to hold onto power after he lost his bid for reelection. But at Tuesday's hearing, one of the most compelling testimonies didn't come from a polished former staffer or official but from Stephen Ayres, a fervent believer in Trump and his message, who says he came to D.C. on Trump's command and wound up storming the Capitol. It was only after his arrest that he says he looked at the facts about the 2020 election and realized it had not been stolen after all. Now, it may not be news, but if the January 6 hearings have proven anything, it's that Americans are bitterly divided, perhaps as divided as they've ever been. Despite that, though, we wondered whether these hearings might close that partisan gap in belief and identity in any way. To try to answer that question, we called Didi Kuo. She is the associate director for research at Stanford University's Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law, and also a senior research scholar there. Professor Kuo, thanks so much for talking with us today.
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

Riding Ukraine's last train line out of Donbas with families fleeing for their lives

DNIPRO, Ukraine — Every evening a little before 8, a train pulls into the station in this central-eastern Ukrainian town, brakes squealing. It's the last rail service out of Ukraine's bombed-out Donbas region. Eighty-three-year-old Lidia Havrilenko steps off the train, looking frail and lost. She's holding her most precious...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Palestine
Country
Saudi Arabia
NPR

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought up an old question

Is aggressive war legal? Calls are growing now to set up an international tribunal to charge Russia with the same crime. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised an old question - is aggressive war illegal? The crime was first introduced more than half a century ago after the Second World War at the Nuremberg Tribunal. Now calls are growing to set up an international tribunal to prosecute top Russian officials. NPR's Deborah Amos has this report.
POLITICS
NPR

Chechen soldiers join Ukraine's fight against Russia

Soldiers from Chechnya, a Muslim territory, are part of the foreign fight against Russia in Ukraine. Russia brutally suppressed them in two wars, and their presence echoes old hatreds in Ukraine. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. There are thousands of foreign mercenaries and soldiers fighting for Ukraine against Russia. And among them...
POLITICS
NPR

A citizen journalist talks about covering gun violence on Twitter

Over and over again in recent weeks, Americans have faced the horrifying reality of gun violence, especially mass shootings involving weapons of war. Those terrible events have drawn visits from top officials and the attention of journalists from around the world. But those events, awful as they are, represent only a fraction of the tens of thousands of deaths caused by guns in the U.S. To hear about the rest of them, increasingly, you have to follow somebody like Larry Calhoun. With the depletion of local news outlets in some places and the move away from police blotter reporting and others, the task of reporting on crime has been taken up by so-called citizen journalists like Larry Calhoun, who started listening to police scanners and tweeting out reports back in 2020 when his day job as a retail manager was sidelined by COVID stay-at-home orders. Now he's become a go-to source for local officials and even journalists who follow his Twitter handle, @DCRealTimeNews (ph), to the point that he's landed a part-time gig as a contributor for a local news station. We wanted to hear from Larry Calhoun about his work and his take on the country's surge in gun violence, so we asked him to take a break from monitoring his beat. And he's with us now. Larry, welcome. Thanks for joining us.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy