ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Experts question the FDA's COVID booster strategy ahead of autumn

NPR
 4 days ago

When summer ends, we begin the third autumn of the pandemic. The virus spreads more in cooler weather, and many people have stopped taking precautions. But for those who do, the United States is preparing a fall vaccine booster campaign. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein joins us. Good morning....

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Here is the CDC director's plan to fight monkeypox

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about the monkeypox outbreak in the United States and the steps the federal government is taking to manage it. Public health experts know what it takes to get a disease outbreak under control - widespread testing and treatment, vaccines made available to those most at risk. In the last two months of the monkeypox outbreak, the response in the U.S. has not met the need. Today, the CDC and other agencies responding to the outbreak said more help is on the way. Testing capacity will increase from 6,000 tests a week to 70,000. And by the middle of next year, the U.S. expects to have 7 million vaccine doses.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
NPR

The Ukraine war means a potato chip company has to rethink its formula

War changes things, big things and little things, affecting life in ways you might never expect, even half a world away. That's been the case for Sarah Cohen. Cohen is the founder and CEO of Route 11 Potato Chips, a small company that makes hand-cooked kettle-style chips in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. When Cohen first heard about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, like much of the world, she thought it was awful but had little to do with her. She was wrong because not long after the invasion, she realized she wouldn't be getting her regular shipment of sunflower seed oil. That's because something like 80% of the world's sunflower seeds are grown in Ukraine and Russia, but Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine and blockade of the shipping lanes through the Black Sea has made the final product, sunflower seed oil, very hard to come by. And we're not telling a trade secret here. Sunflower oil was a crucial part of her chipmaking process.
INDUSTRY
NPR

The pandemic widened the education gap for students of color

Test scores of Latino students fell sharply during the pandemic. Ayesha Rascoe talks with Amalia Chamorro, education policy director for UNIDOS U.S., about the findings. Parents and educators are concerned about the adverse effects the pandemic has had on student achievement. Elementary and middle school students in the U.S. saw sharp declines in math and reading scores compared to 2019, and the pandemic widened the gap for students of color. Amalia Chamorro is the education policy director for UnidosUS. The organization is tracking how Latino students fared during the pandemic. She joins me now. Welcome.
EDUCATION
NPR

Sunday Puzzle: Know the middle to solve the riddle!

And it's time to play the Puzzle. RASCOE: Joining us is Will Shortz. He's the puzzle editor of The New York Times and puzzlemaster of WEEKEND EDITION. Good to talk to you, Will. WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Ayesha. RASCOE: So remind us of last week's challenge. SHORTZ: Yes, it...
SPAIN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid#Npr#Biontech
NPR

Use these tips to keep your time at the airport as easy as possible

A surge in passengers combined with a pilot and flight attendant shortage has created havoc at airports. NPR's Michel Martin asks Benet Wilson at The Points Guy for tips on flying this summer. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. OK, so you stayed in the house as much as possible. You've worn your...
LIFESTYLE
NPR

Retail sales, inflation and the Fed

Retail spending jumped more than expected in June. But it's not keeping pace with rising prices. In many cases, people are spending more money but getting less in return. Americans are spending more but getting less. Retail sales figures out today show people spent more money than expected last month, but those dollars didn't stretch as far because prices are climbing even faster. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us to talk through what the latest indicators are telling us about the economy. Hey, Scott.
BUSINESS
NPR

Sen. Joe Manchin pulled the plug on major spending to address climate change

Last night, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia pulled the plug on major spending to address climate change. Manchin said he was concerned about inflation right now but is open to negotiating more later. Even so, his fellow Democrats say his refusal to act before the August recess dooms any climate policy deal before the midterms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NPR

Where is the economy likely to go next?

Gas prices are falling and are likely to continue to do so, but not fast enough for Linda Varnes-Walker. LINDA VARNES-WALKER: Between the gas and the food prices rising constantly, it's just awful for me. RASCOE: She's 69, retired, and inflation is forcing her to sacrifice. VARNES-WALKER: I'm diabetic. I...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy