ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Biden's second day in Israel; the U.S. economic outlook; what's happening in Sri Lanka

NPR
 4 days ago

It's been easy to miss this with so much going on, but Iran is in position to make a nuclear weapon quickly if it wants. A U.S. diplomat told NPR this month the Iranians have enough uranium to make a weapon. They have slowly been going out of compliance with a...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Biden wraps up Middle East trip with pledge to Arab leaders

President Biden is on his way back to the United States after a four-day trip to the Middle East. It was his first time there as president. He reaffirmed commitments to Israel and released more aid money for Palestinians, and he attended a summit with Arab leaders who the U.S. is hoping will keep oil supplies flowing as gas prices remain high. This morning, he told them the U.S. intends to remain a key player in a region where American rivals also seek influence.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Steve Inskeep
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Imf#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Npr#Iranians#Israelis
NPR

The relationships between polarization and democracy in the U.S.

The televised hearings into the January 6 mob attack on the Capitol have dropped bombshell after bombshell as former White House insiders pull back the curtain on the frenzied campaign by former President Donald Trump and his allies to hold onto power after he lost his bid for reelection. But at Tuesday's hearing, one of the most compelling testimonies didn't come from a polished former staffer or official but from Stephen Ayres, a fervent believer in Trump and his message, who says he came to D.C. on Trump's command and wound up storming the Capitol. It was only after his arrest that he says he looked at the facts about the 2020 election and realized it had not been stolen after all. Now, it may not be news, but if the January 6 hearings have proven anything, it's that Americans are bitterly divided, perhaps as divided as they've ever been. Despite that, though, we wondered whether these hearings might close that partisan gap in belief and identity in any way. To try to answer that question, we called Didi Kuo. She is the associate director for research at Stanford University's Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law, and also a senior research scholar there. Professor Kuo, thanks so much for talking with us today.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Erdogan renews threat to block Nordic NATO bids - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renews his threat to block the NATO membership bids of Sweden and Finland, less than a month after dropping his opposition to them joining the US-led defence alliance of which Turkey is a member. On the eve of a summit with Russia and Iran, Erdogan said Turkey was still prepared to "freeze the process" of the two Nordic countries joining NATO if they did not meet Ankara's conditions to act against Kurdish militants living within their borders.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Palestine
NPR

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought up an old question

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised an old question - is aggressive war illegal? The crime was first introduced more than half a century ago after the Second World War at the Nuremberg Tribunal. Now calls are growing to set up an international tribunal to prosecute top Russian officials. NPR's Deborah Amos has this report.
POLITICS
NPR

Chechen soldiers join Ukraine's fight against Russia

Soldiers from Chechnya, a Muslim territory, are part of the foreign fight against Russia in Ukraine. Russia brutally suppressed them in two wars, and their presence echoes old hatreds in Ukraine. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. There are thousands of foreign mercenaries and soldiers fighting for Ukraine against Russia. And among them...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

EU promises more Ukraine war aid; calls for sanctions unity

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union foreign ministers promised another 500 millions euros in military aid to Ukraine’s war chest to beef up the defense of the nation as the bloc's foreign policy chief exhorted member states not to waver in their commitment to sanctions against Russia.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy