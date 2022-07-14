ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

How to solve the nation's housing shortage

NPR
 4 days ago

Home prices are up more than 30% over the past couple of years, which feels great if you own a home. But if you're trying to break into the housing market, it's not good at all. Supply and demand seem to drive this because not many houses are available. So what...

www.npr.org

