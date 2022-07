NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about the monkeypox outbreak in the United States and the steps the federal government is taking to manage it. Public health experts know what it takes to get a disease outbreak under control - widespread testing and treatment, vaccines made available to those most at risk. In the last two months of the monkeypox outbreak, the response in the U.S. has not met the need. Today, the CDC and other agencies responding to the outbreak said more help is on the way. Testing capacity will increase from 6,000 tests a week to 70,000. And by the middle of next year, the U.S. expects to have 7 million vaccine doses.

