Barcelona have revealed their squad list for the preseason tour of the USA, with no shortage of storylines to running parallel to it. The headline news is that Frenkie de Jong, who has been havily linked with a move to Manchester United, will be on the tour. Rumours had surfaced that Barcelona might leave him out of the tour in order to force through a transfer, but ultimately have decided he should go.

SOCCER ・ 16 HOURS AGO