53 Of The Best TV Shows To Stream On Disney+ In July
1. Agent Carter (2015–16)
2. America's Funniest Home Videos (2002–12)
3. Andi Mack (2017–19)
4. Austin & Ally (2011–16)
5. The Bad Batch (2021–)
6. The Beatles: Get Back (2021)
7. The Book of Boba Fett (2021–)
8. The Clone Wars (2008–20)
9. Cosmos (2014)
10. Disney Sketchbook (2022)
11. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (2021–)
12. Doug (1996–98)
13. DuckTales (2017–20)
14. Encore (2019–20)
15. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)
16. Gargoyles (1994–97)
17. Glee (2009–15)
18. Good Luck Charlie (2010–14)
19. Hannah Montana (2006–11)
20. Hawkeye (2021)
21. *High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019–)
22. The Imagineering Story (2019)
23. Kim Possible (2002–07)
24. Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (2021–)
25. Lizzie McGuire (2001–04)
26. Loki (2021–)
27. Love, Victor (2020–)
28. The Mandalorian (2019–)
29. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006–16)
30. Monsters at Work (2021–)
31. Moon Knight (2022)
32. Ms. Marvel (2022)
33. The Muppet Show (1976–81)
34. The Mysterious Benedict Society (2021–)
35. National Geographic's Wild Series
36. Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)
37. Once Upon a Time (2011–18)
38. Pepper Ann (1997–2000)
39. Phil of the Future (2004–06)
40. Phineas and Ferb (2007–15)
41. PJ Masks (2015–)
42. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (2022–)
43. Recess (1997–2001)
44. The Right Stuff (2020)
45. The Simpsons (1989–)
46. Spider-Man (1994–98)
47. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (2005–08)
48. That's So Raven (2003–07)
49. WandaVision (2021)
50. What If...? (2021–)
51. Wizards of Waverly Place (2007–12)
* Denotes title that has been newly added to Disney+ in July.
