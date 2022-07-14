53 Of The Best TV Shows To Stream On Disney+ In July

When Disney+ launched with an episode of The Mandalorian and a new HSM spinoff with this LUDICROUS name, we should have known that a delightfully unhinged, bonkers, and mesmerizing journey was in store for us. An extremely meta fever dream, the boppy musical (with catchy earworms) is a fictional mockumentary about the students at the fictional high school of the original film franchise ( East High School , how original) staging a version of High School Musical: The Musical , which was supposedly based on the lives of former students. It’s deliciously messy. Even messier, however, is the behind-the-scenes drama involving the show’s stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, who allegedly dated each other , broke up, and have continued to enthrall the world with a series of increasingly petty pop songs , cryptically detailing their ill-fated romance. Season 3 will feature less Olivia Rodrigo (because she's touring) and more Camp Rock vibes (because the crew is off to summer camp), but still plenty of singing and teen drama.

Watch it on Disney+ with Season 3 premiering July 27.