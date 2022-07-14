ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
53 Of The Best TV Shows To Stream On Disney+ In July

By Matthew Huff
 4 days ago

1. Agent Carter (2015–16)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fURSY_0gfob3pN00

For anyone unaware, Disney+ is synonymous with Marvel these days, as the mega studio purchased the comics giant in 2009. One of Marvel’s many properties now at home on the Disney streaming platform is this Captain America spinoff. Hayley Atwell reprises her role as Peggy Carter, a US secret agent during the aftermath of World War II. While the series was canceled after two seasons on ABC, the period thriller received rave reviews from critics and is a must-watch for fans of spy dramas, Marvel, or Captain America. The only downside is that America’s butt is not more prominently featured.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Kelsey Mcneal / ABC

2. America's Funniest Home Videos (2002–12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iCIu4_0gfob3pN00

Before you were watching videos of people falling off Jet Skis on YouTube, there was America’s Funniest Home Videos , a compilation of camcorder footage documenting prat falls, wild dogs, and irreverent children. While the show has taken on many iterations in its three decades, the Tom Bergeron era is preserved here for your perusing pleasure. Watch Grandma’s dentures fall into a birthday cake or your cousin get nailed in the face by a piñata to your heart’s content while the former Dancing With the Stars host provides amusing commentary in the background. And with the show still airing, there’s even a chance you could win the prize money.

Watch it on Disney+ .

ABC

3. Andi Mack (2017–19)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fG71_0gfob3pN00

Of the new wave of live-action Disney Channel comedies, Andi Mack stands head and shoulders above the rest. Unlike some of its more high-concept counterparts, Andi Mack is simply about a girl named Andi Mack who is going to middle school with her friends . The foursome at the center of the antics are Andi (Peyton Elizabeth Lee, who stars in the upcoming Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. ), Buffy (Sofia Wylie of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ), Jonah (Asher Angel of Shazam ), and Cyrus (Joshua Rush of The Lion Guard ). The series made headlines when it became the first Disney Channel show to feature an openly gay character . Cyrus’s coming-out scene is the sweetest thing, and you should go watch it right now.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Mitch Haaseth / Disney Channel

4. Austin & Ally (2011–16)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VS7tp_0gfob3pN00

This Disney Channel musical comedy is basically the Haley plotline of One Tree Hill , minus getting married in high school, plus a dash of Entourage . Musician and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor Ross Lynch stars as Austin, an outgoing performer who skyrockets to fame when he sings a song written by Ally (Laura Marano), the musical other half/best friend/love interest. Throw in Calum Worthy as Ross’s doofy friend/videographer and our lord and savior Raini Rodriguez as the group's manager, and you have the crew .

Watch it on Disney+ .

Craig Sjodin / Disney Channel

5. The Bad Batch (2021–)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgX7D_0gfob3pN00

While we wait for a seemingly endless stream of live-action Star Wars properties to make their way to Disney+, might I recommend the latest animated series set in that universe? A spinoff from the beloved Clone Wars , this 16-episode season follows the Bad Batch, an elite team of clone troopers turned mercenaries as they complete missions post–Clone Wars. The show features plenty of cameos and Easter eggs that tie it to the larger universe, but it also functions on its own, so feel free to pop in, whether or not you’re a die-hard fan.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Lucasfilm Ltd.

6. The Beatles: Get Back (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2OoE_0gfob3pN00

The Beatles are one of the most successful, iconic, and enduring bands of all time (and many people would tell me to scrap the "one of" in that last sentence). Well, now Peter Jackson of Lord of the Rings fame is here with a three-part documentary series detailing the recording of the band's final studio album Let It Be (working title Get Back ). The documentary uses footage from a previous documentary about the album and is a doc about a doc about the Beatles. It's packed with music and delves into what it looks like to have four ultra-successful artists come back together to record an album after they've already broken up. Fascinating for Beatles lovers and newbies alike.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Apples Corps Ltd/Disney+

7. The Book of Boba Fett (2021–)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQQHb_0gfob3pN00

If you thought Boba Fett was dead after he was unceremoniously piked off a cruiser by Han Solo and bounced into a sarlacc pit , then think again. Turns out he had a flamethrower on his wrist, burned the creature, and burrowed his way out of the sand after Leia strangled Jabba the Hutt . Now he's back as the lead of his own Star Wars spinoff, in which Boba (Temuera Morrison) and his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) take over the territory previously ruled by Jabba. Only, someone's trying to kill Boba. Is it the mayor who won't swear allegiance? A shifty cantina owner with a secret? Or Jabba's twin space-slug relatives? Only time will tell in the galactic game of "Who Hired the Assassin?" Like all of Disney+'s original content, the production value is high, and if The Mandalorian is any indication, we should be seeing some starry cameos from the main franchise sometime this season.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Lucasfilm Ltd.

8. The Clone Wars (2008–20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqFYO_0gfob3pN00

Not to be confused with Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones (the 2002 film featuring Hayden Christensen’s sand monologue ) or Star Wars: Clone Wars (the 2D 2003 animated series with three-minute episodes), Star Wars: The Clone Wars is a 3D animated show that ran on the Cartoon Network. The series aptly takes place during said Clone Wars and follows a variety of Jedi on their intergalactic missions before they are all mercilessly killed in Revenge of the Sith (but we try not to dwell on that). The series was consistently lauded as one of the best properties in the Star Wars universe and would spawn both The Bad Batch and Rebels . The perfect show to watch while you’re waiting for the new season of The Mandalorian to drop.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Lucasfilms/Disney

9. Cosmos (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OY35C_0gfob3pN00

Another stockpile of Disney+ treasure lies in the National Geographic brand, which was acquired by the mouse during the Fox merger. As a result, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson’s stunning overview of evolution and scientific advancement is now yours to stream. With episodes focusing on the big bang, light, astronomy, and electromagnetism, viewers get a crash course in the science that surrounds them, supported by all the graphs, images, and videos needed to make the material accessible. Also, the soundtrack , by Alan Silvestri, is breathtaking and worth appreciating in and of itself.

Watch it on Disney+ .

National Geographic

10. Disney Sketchbook (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2BI7_0gfob3pN00

For anyone who has a knack for doodling, a love of Disney, or a deep desire to impress their nephew with an expertly drawn cartoon the back of your placemat, here's a show for you. This fun six-part series introduces viewers to six Disney animators, each of whom spend about twenty minutes talking about their life story and love for animation while teaching the audience to draw a classic characters. The Emperor's New Groove 's Kuzco, Frozen 's Olaf, and Encanto 's Mirabel all come to life at the hands of experienced animators, and I can say from experience (I whipped out a sketchbad to draw Captain Hook) that they are good teachers. An easy how-to, this is more akin to a YouTube video than the traditional Disney+ programming, but it's well worth the watch. Here's hoping for a second season where they teach me how to draw the caterpillar from A Bug's Life .

Watch it on Disney+ .

Disney+

11. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (2021–)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4La25y_0gfob3pN00

I, for one, would be a tad squeamish if a 16-year-old turned out to be my physician at a hospital, but for some reason, the patients at the local Hawaiian hospital seem to warm to the idea rather quickly. The new Disney+ original is a reboot of the Neil Patrick Harris comedy Doogie Howser M.D. (also about a child doctor). In the new version, Andi Mack' s Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars as Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha as she snags the miniature white coat and attempts to both save lives and finish high school (tale as old as time, right?). The show is not a sequel but references the original as a television show, and so her colleagues give her the nickname "Doogie." I think if I were her, I'd just keep going by "Lahela."

Watch it on Disney+.

Karen Neal / Disney+

12. Doug (1996–98)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PRMT5_0gfob3pN00

I hope you’re ready for scat singing, because the beloved '90s cartoon and its iconic soundtrack are now available on Disney+. Doug, his green sweater vest, his baggy khaki shorts, and his red sneakers are back. Whether or not you’re a nostalgic millennial, this show is a charming delight. Doug Funnie and his overactive imagination sort through the usual middle school problems, along with his crush, Patti Mayonnaise; his best friend, Skeeter Valentine; and, of course, Porkchop the dog. And on a sidenote, someone try to tell me that all of the 2021 fashion trends aren’t based on Doug’s sister, Judy . A beret, blunt bangs, and tiny sunglasses indoors? She’s ready for TikTok, folks.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Walt Disney Television

13. DuckTales (2017–20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243zju_0gfob3pN00

Donald Duck has been floating around the Disney universe since 1934, but the 2017 animated comedy adventure series might be one of the beaked rogue’s finest iterations . The show — which focuses on Donald, his uncle Scrooge McDuck, and his trio of nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie — is what cartoons should all aspire to be. Part globetrotting adventure, camp comedy, and touching family drama, the series explores extended season arcs in a way most children’s television shows avoid. The cast of the show is stuffed with all-time greats such as David Tennant ( Dr. Who ), Danny Pudi ( Community ), Ben Schwartz ( Parks and Rec ), Bobby Moynihan ( Saturday Night Live ), and Paget Brewster ( Criminal Minds ). They're all series regulars. Really, Daffy Duck who?

Watch it on Disney+ .

Disney XD

14. Encore (2019–20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCLJu_0gfob3pN00

Imagine for a second that back in high school, you were a theater kid. You listened to Broadway cast recordings on CD and spent the entirety of your existence thinking about, auditioning for, rehearsing, and performing your senior musical Fiddler on the Roof . Then you graduated, went to college, and proceeded not to set foot onstage for 20 years. Now, out of the blue, you get a call from Disney. It’s time to get the high school ensemble back together for a one-night-only re-creation of your beloved musical. THAT is the premise of Encore , where Kristen Bell reunites the casts of former high school productions to re-create their finest moments as adults. It’s silly and strange and full of off-key singing, but the show is a heartwarming bundle of joy all the same.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Disney+

15. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xs0q_0gfob3pN00

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe ventures out of Phase Three and enters a post- Endgame Phase Four , we are now being treated to a superhero miniseries that will tie into the broader film franchise. This six-episode journey focuses on two characters from the Captain America plotline: Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The series, which follows Falcon after he’s been handed the Captain America mantle from Steve Rogers, is an exciting adventure and sets up an expected fourth Captain America film in the franchise. It also snagged five Emmy nominations on Tuesday.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Marvel Studios / Courtesy of Marvel Studios

16. Gargoyles (1994–97)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28gr0b_0gfob3pN00

If you are taking an afternoon jaunt around the city and see a stone gargoyle staring down on you from the facade of a skyscraper, please know that he’s only stone during the day. At night he’ll come alive. Or so goes the premise of this beloved children’s animated show in which gargoyles awaken after the sun sets to fight crime in New York City. The monsters, transported to the '90s from medieval Scotland, are here to protect against the Big Apple’s seedy underbelly of crime while also facing Shakespearean-style dramas of their own. Darker and more serious than your typical morning cartoon, the gothic show became an instant cult favorite and retains a loyal following to this day.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Disney Channel

17. Glee (2009–15)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0Fkn_0gfob3pN00

What's more exciting than throwing the slushie into the face of your high school rival? More exciting than nailing your show choir routine at sectionals? More exciting than Gwyneth Paltrow showing up as a guest to your rehearsal to sing a clean version of CeeLo Green's "F**k You" ? Well the fact that all six seasons of Glee are on Disney+. Watch Sanana and Mercedes perform "River Deep Mountain High." Watch Kurt arrive at private school to "Teenage Dream." Watch Rachel belt her way through "Don't Rain on My Parade." And of course watch New Directions perform "Don't Stop Believin'" because that IS Glee . Never watched before? Perhaps it's time to jump in.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Adam Rose/Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

18. Good Luck Charlie (2010–14)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAkxP_0gfob3pN00

Disney+ also has the boon of hosting the glorious stable of Disney Channel live-action comedies that ran in the '00s and '10s, including this family sitcom about a family preserving a camcorder record of their life for the baby (Charlie) to watch when she’s older. Bridgit Mendler (have you listened to her hit " Hurricane " recently? I certainly have) stars as Teddy Duncan, Charlie’s older sister, and we face the usual set of Disney Channel problems (school dance, bullying, sibling rivalries) along with her. The REAL reason to binge Good Luck Charlie , however, is Leigh-Allyn Baker as the show’s mom. She scoops up the often thankless parental role and STEALS EVERY SCENE she’s given.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Craig Sjodin / DISNEY CHANNEL

19. Hannah Montana (2006–11)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZsMi1_0gfob3pN00

"You got the limo out front (ooahoo), hot styles, every shoe, every color!" Just try getting that song out of your head now. It’s an earworm, as are all of Hannah Montana ’s hits ( "Who said? Who said? I can’t be Superman?" ). In fact, you might as well go watch the Drag Race lip-synch to “Best of Both Worlds” while you’re here. But I digress. Disney+ has the Miley Cyrus career launcher on its platform, and you can watch Miley/Hannah sing her way to fame while her father, "Old Town Road" singer Billy Ray, guides her. The show is pure camp, and if you finish the four seasons and want more, there is always the Hannah Montana Movie waiting for you. ( "Boom clap. Boom de clap de clap." )

Watch it on Disney+ .

Bob D'amico / DISNEY CHANNEL

20. Hawkeye (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLNTW_0gfob3pN00

Finally, after years as a second-tier Avenger without his own headliner, Hawkeye is back with a television miniseries all his own. Jeremy Renner returns for this six-episode miniseries, which takes place after Avengers: Endgame on the timeline and follows Hawkeye and his new protégé, Kate Bishop/Ronin (Hailee Steinfeld). The pair of expert sharpshooters are out to stop the baddies, who are somehow linked to both of their previous lives, all before Christmas (because this is, after all, a Christmas property! Oh, and my favorite part is a fake Avengers Broadway musical that we get to see a whole opening number for. Can't wait for the real version to open on 45th Street.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Mary Cybulski/Disney+

21. *High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019–)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sy3gf_0gfob3pN00

When Disney+ launched with an episode of The Mandalorian and a new HSM spinoff with this LUDICROUS name, we should have known that a delightfully unhinged, bonkers, and mesmerizing journey was in store for us. An extremely meta fever dream, the boppy musical (with catchy earworms) is a fictional mockumentary about the students at the fictional high school of the original film franchise ( East High School , how original) staging a version of High School Musical: The Musical , which was supposedly based on the lives of former students. It’s deliciously messy. Even messier, however, is the behind-the-scenes drama involving the show’s stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, who allegedly dated each other , broke up, and have continued to enthrall the world with a series of increasingly petty pop songs , cryptically detailing their ill-fated romance. Season 3 will feature less Olivia Rodrigo (because she's touring) and more Camp Rock vibes (because the crew is off to summer camp), but still plenty of singing and teen drama.

Watch it on Disney+ with Season 3 premiering July 27.

Natalie Cass / Disney+

22. The Imagineering Story (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRH1w_0gfob3pN00

Ever since I stumbled upon Podcast: The Ride (a delightfully wacky podcast in which three grown men obsess over children’s amusement park rides, snacks, and parking structures), I have become fascinated with the behind-the-scenes world of theme parks, Disney notwithstanding. This docuseries, narrated by Black Panther ’s Angela Bassett, goes in depth into the history and creation of the Disney theme parks. It features plenty of archival footage of the parks and rides during their creation, as well as interviews with the men and women who imagined, designed, and built “the happiest place on Earth.” Disney+ has a number of BTS features detailing the massive operations at Disney, and I can’t get enough of them.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Disney+

23. Kim Possible (2002–07)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28IdII_0gfob3pN00

The phrase “Call me, beep me if you want to reach me” may seem like a relic of the ancient past (the last time you thought about owning a pager, even), but this animated spy franchise is anything but irrelevant. Watch Kim (voiced by the beloved Christy Carlson Romano of Even Stevens and pop anthem “Let's Bounce” fame) be a kickass feminist icon while she stops supervillains and evil masterminds with little help from her dopey BFF Ron Stoppable . Forget James Bond and Ethan Hunt — Kim and her best friend's pet naked mole rat are here to save the day. We must also shout out Kim’s Gen Z crop top–baggy pants combo and the excellently tailored green-and-black turtleneck bodysuit that her nemesis Shego rocks.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Disney Channel

24. Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (2021–)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbyLI_0gfob3pN00

Ever look at a globe and wonder who lives in the massive stretch of snowy land in northern Canada? Well, now there's a television show that lets you meet the men, women, and children who call places like the Yukon Territory and Nunavut home. This new spinoff of the Alaskan-based original series follows a number of Canadians as they live off the desolate snowy landscape, surviving temperatures 40 degrees below freezing, fending off bears, and foraging for food. In such remote places, death lurks around every corner, and with such a lovely cast (including First Nations members), you're really hoping they all survive the moose-hunting expedition.

Watch it on Disney+ .

National Geographic

25. Lizzie McGuire (2001–04)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4zNb_0gfob3pN00

Using the phrases “Lizzie McGuire” and “Disney+” may be a bit triggering after the streamer announced a revival for the new platform, plastered the internet with promo images and TikToks, dragged the entire cast to New York City to begin filming, and then promptly scrapped the whole affair . BUT if you can get past that trauma, the original Hilary Duff–helmed sitcom is all there for your viewing pleasure. Watch Lizzie, Gordo, and Miranda get up to their usual shenanigans (with animated Lizzie there for commentary), and of course, never skip the opening credits , where the cast throws around a massive beach ball. The Lizzie McGuire Movie (unjustly snubbed in the 2003 Oscar race) is also available if you’d like to see Hilary chew up a performance as both Lizzie and the Italian pop star Isabella and belt out the classic “What Dreams Are Made Of,” which should receive more playtime at the clubs than it does.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Disney Channel

26. Loki (2021–)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qaik_0gfob3pN00

Another of the MCU spinoff series, this saga just concluded its six-episode Season 1 and focuses on the mischievous Asgardian supervillain and brother of Thor, Loki . After Tom Hiddleston’s character supposedly died in Infinity War , a version of him was transported to another dimension in Endgame , and so now he is working with the Time Variance Authority to help monitor crimes that disturb the multiple dimensions (or something like that; I was an English major and didn’t study physics, so forgive me). Loki is as watchable as ever (and wearing a new crop of costumes, which I ranked because I’m better with fashion than with science), and the show’s events are also anticipated to tie into the future MCU films, so it’s a must-watch for Marvel fans. It’s also the only one of the Marvel shows to date with a second season already in the works.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Marvel Studios / Courtesy of Marvel Studios

27. Love, Victor (2020–)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rL9th_0gfob3pN00

Coming out is hard, especially when you’re still trying to figure out your own sexuality. In this spinoff of the 2018 film Love, Simon , Victor Salazar (played by newcomer Michael Cimino) finds himself with a cute girlfriend but a crush on gay classmate Benji (George Sear). Is Victor gay? Is he bi? Is he straight? None of the above? As he navigates life at his Texas high school, at his coffee shop job, and with his big Hispanic family , he must come to terms with who he is and who he loves. Bebe Wood’s ( The Real O’Neals ) delightful performance as Victor’s social media–crazed classmate and a new third season are just two more reasons to give the YA series a try.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Mitchell Haaseth/Hulu/Courtesy Everett Collection

28. The Mandalorian (2019–)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJTjd_0gfob3pN00

Baby Yoda. What else need I say about this Star Wars spinoff, other than that it features the most adorable alien ever created? I will watch 75 seasons of this space Western just to watch my little guy yawn, eat a toad, and play with a space cruiser’s joystick. THE launching show for the streamer, this live-action saga , set directly after Return of the Jedi , follows a bounty hunter (played by Pedro Pascal without a crushed skull) on a series of episodic missions around the galaxy. Both seasons of the show have garnered plenty of praise and prizes (such as the 24 Emmy nominations it scooped up for Season 2, including Best Drama), and a third season (and even more Baby Yoda) will be headed your way in 2022. (Also, I’m well aware that Baby Yoda is technically named Grogu, but we shan't be calling him that in my house.)

Watch it on Disney+ .

Lucasfilm Ltd.

29. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006–16)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0llbXL_0gfob3pN00

One of the beauties of Disney+ is that it is truly a streamer for all ages. We’ve got your great-uncle Wilbur bingeing Nat Geo content, and then we’ve got a robust set of Disney Junior offerings for the little tykes. One such show is this flagship cartoon starring Mickey & Co. Each episode sees the gang solving some problem or other with the help of recurring kid-friendly segments like the “Mystery Mouseketool” and “Oh, Toodles!” Also, every episode ends with the characters dancing to a song called “Hot Dog!” by They Might Be Giants. I’ve watched several dozen episodes of this with my cousin’s children, and I must say it’s oddly enthralling.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Disney Channel

30. Monsters at Work (2021–)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECykN_0gfob3pN00

I have an undying devotion to Monster’s, Inc. I firmly believe that it is the best Pixar film, I have watched it probably a hundred times, and I ran the Disney Marathon in a Mike Wazowski T-shirt . I am therefore thrilled to have a spinoff series now rolling out on Disney+. The show, which takes place after the original film, follows Tylor Tuskmon ( Superstore ’s Ben Feldman), a recent graduate of Monster University and scare major, who now finds his job obsolete in a world that is transitioning to the more efficient laugh energy. The show reunites the vocal talents of Billy Crystal (Mike) and John Goodman (Sulley) and introduces Mindy Kaling and Henry Winkler to the mix. FWIW, I also find the show a captivating statement on privilege, toxic masculinity, and the postpandemic era as we follow a character seemingly well placed in society scrambling in the face of a new societal hierarchy. (Too much of a close read? Watch and let me know.)

Watch it on Disney+ .

Disney+

31. Moon Knight (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEULd_0gfob3pN00

Marvel never ceases to amaze me with the origin stories they've got dreamed up for their superheroes. In the sixth installment of the television branch of the MCU, Oscar Issac joins the ranks of prestige actors-turned superhero as he plays the titular Moon Knight. His origin story? Museum gift shop employee who suffers from dissociative identity disorder that causes him to shift personalities while he sleeps. By day he is sporting a British accent as Steven Grant, awkward wannabe tour guide with a fascination in Egyptian history. He's also Marc Spector, a mercenary from Chicago. And then there's of course Moon Knight, his superhero mummy conduit for the Egyptian god Khonshu. Ethan Hawke's also in the cast as the creepy cult leader villain, and the pair are making a meal out of these roles. I would not be surprised at all if Moon Knight follows Wandavision as Marvel's Emmy contender of the year.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Marvel Studios/Disney+

32. Ms. Marvel (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNxJk_0gfob3pN00

As the Marvel Universe continues to expand, we're luckily getting further and further from the typical superhero origin stories we've seen for years. In this new MCU spinoff, we're introduced to the delightfully sweet and spunky Kamala Khan, played by newcomer Iman Vellani. In the increasingly meta MCU, she is a fangirl of Captain Marvel who discovers she also has secret powers while cosplaying as her hero at the first-ever Marvel Con. The show feels more like a cute teen dramedy than an adult action thriller in the best way possible. Think a slightly scaled back version of the Tom Holland Spider-Man films. Ms. Marvel will be appearing in the film The Marvels next year, so no time like the present to get watching.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Disney+

33. The Muppet Show (1976–81)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VIUPq_0gfob3pN00

Another boon for Disney+ is its purchase of the Muppets IP in 2004. This means that the whole slate of Muppets properties is now available to stream. That includes the new Disney+ original Muppets Now , the Muppets Christmas Carol (which traumatized me as a child), and, of course, the original ABC television show from the 1970s. The Kermit the Frog–helmed variety show features the zany antics of the Muppet mainstays Miss Piggy , Fozzie Bear, Swedish Chef, and Animal — along with skits, songs, and guest appearances by the likes of Steve Martin, Elton John, and Diana Ross. A time capsule and a batch of bonkers joy, it’s certainly worth a watch.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Walt Disney

34. The Mysterious Benedict Society (2021–)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MbTRi_0gfob3pN00

For those of you who frequented the Scholastic Book Fairs of the late '00s, The Mysterious Benedict Society novels by Trenton Lee Stewart will be familiar to you. The popular middle grade series follows four talented children as they work with Mr. Benedict to undermine the nefarious Mr. Curtain and his mind control techniques. Tony Hale ( Veep ) and Kristen Schaal ( Bob’s Burgers ) are the adult leads in this live-action series currently airing on the streamer. In the vein of Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events , the show works from its source material nicely and is able to capture the fun yet suspenseful energy of the book for a new audience.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Diyah Pera / Disney+

35. National Geographic's Wild Series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8pO1_0gfob3pN00

For those of you entranced by nature documentaries, Disney+ has plenty to offer by way of National Geographic’s Wild catalog. Through series like Wild Uganda , Wild Chile , and Wild Congo , the streamer provides hours of wildlife photography and educational commentary. With stunning imagery of animals in their natural habitats and the breathtaking landscapes that surround them, the series is perfect for those who want to learn about the ecosystems that flourish around the globe and the interactions between the species that live there. Also, just lots of pretty scenery if you want something to play in the background (no judgment).

Watch it on Disney+ .

National Geographic

36. Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvaWW_0gfob3pN00

At long last, Obi-Wan Kenobi is back on screens! And this isn't the craggy old desert nomad of the original trilogy, or the snarky young Jedi crisscrossing the galaxy during the Clone Wars — no this is a new, never-before-seen Obi-Wan from somewhere in between. When we last saw the lightsaber-wielding master, he'd cut down Anakin from the "high ground" and delivered Luke to his uncle and aunt. Now, 10 years later, he's pulled back into another grand adventure, tasked with rescuing Princess Leia from a group of bounty hunters. Hayden Christensen is back as Anakin/Darth Vader, and putting my tin foil hat on here, I'm hoping we might get a crossover with the maligned Solo , which I quite honestly loved. Per the end of that film, Darth Maul is skulking around somewhere in outer space. The timeline might just work out to see Obi-Wan crossing paths with either Han or Darth Maul. TANTALIZING.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Disney+/Lucas Films

37. Once Upon a Time (2011–18)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQVtN_0gfob3pN00

If you ever wished you could live in a real-life fairy tale, then perhaps this ABC live-action fantasy series will be up your alley. Emma Swan ( House ’s Jennifer Morrison) and her son, Henry, live in Storybrooke, Maine, a seemingly normal seaside town, until Henry realizes that its inhabitants are actually fairy-tale characters . The cast, which originally featured classic characters like Snow White and Captain Hook, began to include Disney-specific characters like Tangled ’s Mother Gothel and Frozen ’s Elsa as the series progressed. Watching all of your Disney favorites interact on magical adventures is certainly exciting for Disney fans, and even though the show stopped airing in 2018, you can relive all of the drama here.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Jack Rowand / ABC

38. Pepper Ann (1997–2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jR6q1_0gfob3pN00

She may be much too cool for seventh grade, but not for the Disney streamer. Your favorite '90s cartoon about a red-headed, middle school girl with a love for scrunchies is here for your viewing pleasure. Watch Pepper Ann, Nicky, and Milo navigate daily life, and get plenty of great outfit inspiration from the trio. Relive that One Saturday Morning nostalgia or watch the show for the first time. Either way, you'll get to enjoy perhaps the greatest theme song in the history of cartoons.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Walt Disney Television

39. Phil of the Future (2004–06)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBNkc_0gfob3pN00

With only two seasons, this Disney Channel original is perhaps less known than its contemporaries on this list, but that doesn’t make it any less wonderful. Phil Diffy and his family from the 2100s get stranded in the 2000s, when their time machine breaks down, and so they must fake their way through life in “ancient history” while they make repairs. The premise is clever and leads to lots of delightful Disney Channel antics, but the real headline here is the arrival of Aly Michalka as Phil’s present-day bestie, Keely Teslow. Aly and her sister, AJ, would not only go on to star in the cinematic masterpiece Cow Belles , but would also become my destined-to-be-top-Spotify-Wrapped-artist-of-the-year, Aly & AJ . They are, in my mind, perhaps the greatest living pop duo, and their recently dropped album is A BOP. Also, "Joan of Arc on the Dance Floor" and its music video are pieces of art worthy of a whole Met exhibit. If you have any musical taste, you must listen.

Watch it on Disney+ .

DISNEY

40. Phineas and Ferb (2007–15)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09vsDK_0gfob3pN00

For most, this show should be a zany, high-energy treat. The titular brothers spend each episode of the animated comedy trying to pull off a harebrained scheme while their older sister, Candace (voiced by Sharpay Evans herself, Ashley Tisdale), tries to report their crimes and misdemeanors to their parents, only to be consistently foiled. Their wacky adventures, combined with those of their pet platypus, Perry (who is a spy), are consistently amusing and would go on to spawn two movies , both of which are also on Disney+.

Watch it on Disney+ .

DISNEY XD

41. PJ Masks (2015–)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4NdI_0gfob3pN00

Like I said, Disney’s got good content across generations, and PJ Masks is another bright, sleek interactive show for the young'uns. Amaya, Greg, and Connor are regular kids who moonlight as Owlette, Gekko, and Catboy to fight crime (in their pajama super suits) in order to keep villains from ruining people’s days. The wholesome superhero content is perfect for kids, and with two more seasons in the works, the show looks to remain popular for years to come. Be forewarned, however, that if your kids watch this show, they will beg you for merch .

Watch it on Disney+ .

Disney Junior

42. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (2022–)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X139p_0gfob3pN00

Hold up. The Proud Family is back! If you loved the original series , then prepare to be gooped and gagged by the sequel series that has all your favorite characters living through high school in the 2020s. Penny Proud, Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, and, of course, Sticky Webb are all back and up to their usual Looney Tunes– style shenanigans. Upgraded to larger roles in the new series, however, are Michael Collins, a gender non-conforming bestie of Penny's, and Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins (voiced by Keke Palmer), an activist who attends high school with the group and often butts heads with Penny. And then, of course, Suga Mama and the Gross Sisters have also returned. We love a reboot, and this one certainly makes the original proud.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Disney+

43. Recess (1997–2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tU3xP_0gfob3pN00

Recess is my favorite animated show of all time. Is that SCAN-DA-LOUS? The show premiered as part of One Saturday Morning (the real ones can’t read that phrase without singing it) and follows a band of six fourth-graders on their journey through the playground hierarchy. Not only are the main characters — T.J., Vince, Spinelli, Mikey, Gretchen, and Gus — timeless icons and talismans of their respective castes, but the supporting cast of characters, known only by their social monikers (Swinger Girl, the Diggers, Hustler Kid), are also forever tattooed onto my brain. The plots are as outlandish as they are realistic to children, and the whole affair is executed with a gravitas that made me feel as if I were watching something hallowed as a child.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Walt Disney Television Animation / ABC

44. The Right Stuff (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcTsQ_0gfob3pN00

We are forever fascinated by astronauts, the men and women who launch themselves into outer space with barely anything but tinfoil between them and oblivion. This fascination led to Tom Wolfe’s detailing of the NASA Mercury Seven space mission in his book The Right Stuff , which was then turned into a 1983 film — and now this National Geographic miniseries, starring Patrick J. Adams ( Suits ) and Colin O’Donoghue ( Once Upon a Time ). The show follows these scientists who become national celebrities overnight while dealing with the ever-looming possibility they might die a fiery death in their pursuit of the stars.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Gene Page / National Geographic

45. The Simpsons (1989–)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCdig_0gfob3pN00

There is no higher name in animation than The Simpsons , and now, thanks to the Disney-Fox merger, all 32 seasons of the Fox classic are on Disney+. The show, which became a bona fide hit in the '90s and has continued to truck along, scooping up accolades and records on its journey, follows Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie through their lives in Springfield. A satire that often parodies pop culture and current events, the show has created countless classic moments over the years, and seemingly every celebrity has lent their voice at one point or another. It may take you a while to get through, but it’s all here for the viewing.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Fox

46. Spider-Man (1994–98)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28gBFC_0gfob3pN00

The ever-beloved Spider-Man has gotten more than his fair share of adaptations over the years — from a cartoon series in the '60s to the upcoming Tom Holland film No Way Home . And while the film adaptations as Sony coproductions are absent from Disney+, many of the TV series are available, including this fun '90s kids series. Peter Parker battles with all of your favorite baddies, like the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and Venom. And as with Gargoyles , the plots tend to stretch across episodes a bit more than in most cartoons. If you’re waiting for the next MCU series to drop, this could be a good detour.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Fox Kids / Marvel Entertainment

47. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (2005–08)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWiDe_0gfob3pN00

For a child, there is truly nothing more glamorous than staying at a hotel, except for maybe living in one. Zack and Cody Martin (played by Dylan and Cole Sprouse) are, therefore, two of the luckiest humans alive. When their mom becomes the Tipton Hotel’s lounge singer, the pair move to cause chaos for the manager ( Saturday Night Live 's Phill Lewis) and candy-counter girl (Ashley Tisdale). The brightest spot in the show, though, is Brenda Song (who recently had a baby with Macaulay Culkin), who plays wealthy heir London Tipton. We really could use more Brenda content out here in the world. It would make me say, “YAY, ME!”

Watch it on Disney+ .

Disney

48. That's So Raven (2003–07)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIaFh_0gfob3pN00

Raven-Symoné is a comedy legend, and nowhere is that more on display than on the Disney Channel show named after her. In it, the actor–singer–talk show host–comedian–hair influencer–queer icon–child star–scene-stealer from The Princess Diaries 2 and Cheetah Girls plays Raven Baxter, a high school student and aspiring fashion designer with psychic abilities. In each episode, she catches a glimpse of the future, usually tries to stop the vision from happening, and then, of course, makes the prophecy self-fulfilling. As zany as the show could be, it also often tackled bigger issues, like sexism and racism, and Raven is bolstered by a strong supporting cast, including Anneliese van der Pol. Oh, and the theme song is FIRE.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Disney

49. WandaVision (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTzdS_0gfob3pN00

The move to launch the MCU’s television franchise with WandaVision was ballsy, to say the least. Here, we’re used to watching massive CGI fight sequences laden with stunts and pyrotechnics, and instead you’re going to give us two full black-and-white episodes where Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision are playing leads in old sitcoms? Those who stuck with the high-concept romp, however, were rewarded, as the plot proved much more intricate and satisfying than the traditional good guy versus bad guy we’re often served in superhero flicks. Also, Kathryn Hahn’s turn as the neighbor is one of the best performances of the year. So thrilled that she nabbed one of the show's 23 Emmy nominations (which also include noms for Olsen, Bettany, the show, and, of course, the catchy villainous anthem "Agatha All Along").

Watch it on Disney+ .

Marvel Studios / Courtesy of Marvel Studios

50. What If...? (2021–)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20renX_0gfob3pN00

For years now, the whispers regarding the Marvel multiverse have been growing louder, most recently coming into full view in Loki . Now, in Marvel's first animated show of the MCU era, it dives headfirst into the question of multiple dimensions. At the center of the series (based on a set of comics because duh) is the Watcher (played by Westworld ’s Jeffrey Wright), an otherworldly observer who can see the many strands of time playing out separately. The 10-episode first season follows the Watcher as he explores the “what-ifs” of major moments from the films. That means all of your favorite actors (Michael B. Jordan, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, etc.) are reprising their roles. Perhaps most notably, it also features Chadwick Boseman's final performance as T'Challa.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Marvel Studios / Courtesy of Marvel Studios

51. Wizards of Waverly Place (2007–12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGpvO_0gfob3pN00

Sure, you could give credit to Barney & Friends for launching Selena Gomez, but I’m going to say it was this Disney Channel sitcom that birthed the star. Gomez plays Alex Russo, a wizard in training who lives with her family in Greenwich Village, secretly learning magic from her father behind the front of a sandwich shop. David Henrie and Jake T. Austin play her nerdy older and dumb younger brothers, respectively. The special sauce of this show, however, is Alex’s quirky bestie, Harper Finkle (Jennifer Stone), who is a true delight, wears incredible costumes, and steals every scene.

Watch it on Disney+ .

Bob D'amico / DISNEY CHANNEL

* Denotes title that has been newly added to Disney+ in July.

