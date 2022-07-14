ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

"Legally Blonde" Is 21 Years Old, So Here's What The Cast Is Up To Now

By Lauren Garafano
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

Legally Blonde is officially 21 years old — if it were a person, it'd be old enough to drink!

MGM

Yup, that's correct — 21 years ago, on July 13, 2001, we were graced with truly one of the most iconic movies in history.

And to celebrate, we took a trip down memory lane to see what the cast has been up to since the movie:

First, here's Reese Witherspoon then:

She was starring as Elle Woods, duh.

MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's Reese Witherspoon now:

After Legally Blonde , Reese took Hollywood by storm. She's been acting quite a bit and has appeared in Walk the Line, Big Little Lies, Wild, The Morning Show, Little Fires Everywhere, Sweet Home Alabama , and so much more. In addition to acting, she's also founded a production company called Hello Sunshine, where she strives to produce projects centered around powerful female characters — many of Reese's more recent projects have been produced by this company, as well as her book club . She also founded a clothing line called Draper James. She's currently producing a bunch of projects, like Tinker Bell, Wish List, Daisy Jones & the Six , Truly Madly Guilty, and so much more! And luckily, she's also set to return as Elle Woods for Legally Blonde 3 !

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Here's Jennifer Coolidge then:

She played Paulette Bonafonté.

MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's Jennifer Coolidge now:

Jennifer has continued acting and appeared in numerous shows and movies. Her credits include the American Pie series, A Cinderella Story, Promising Young Woman, 2 Broke Girls, Gravity Falls, Joey, Party Down, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, The White Lotus, and more. She currently has some projects in the works, like We Have a Ghost, Shotgun Wedding, The Water, and Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk . Jennifer is also set to return as Paulette in Legally Blonde 3 !

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Here's Luke Wilson then:

He played Emmett Richmond.

MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's Luke Wilson now:

Luke continued acting and is best known for his roles in The Royal Tenenbaums, Blue Streak, Enlightened, and Idiocracy . He most recently starred on The CW's Stargirl . He also has several projects in the works, like Look Both Ways, The Best Man, New-Gen, and Miranda's Victim . Luke hasn't been confirmed for the third Legally Blonde movie yet, but he is open to it!

Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images for Sony Pictures Classics

Here's Matthew Davis then:

He played Warner Huntington III.

MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's Matthew Davis now:

After Legally Blonde , Matthew went on to appear in Blue Crush, BloodRayne, What About Brian, Cult , and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation . However, he's best known for his portrayal of Alaric Saltzman on The Vampire Diaries and Legacies , the latter of which just finished its fourth and final season.

Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty

Here's Selma Blair then:

She played Vivian Kensington.

MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's Selma Blair now:

Selma continued acting and is best known for her appearances in The Sweetest Thing, Hellboy, Storytelling, A Guy Thing, A Dirty Shame, The Fog, Kath & Kim, The Poker House, Anger Management, Dark Horse, In Their Skin, Ordinary World, American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, Mothers and Daughters, Mom and Dad , and After . She also branched out into the fashion industry, and in 2012, she released her own line of handbags. Most recently, she starred in Introducing, Selma Blair , a documentary centered around Selma's life as she adapts to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. In her recent book, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, she shared stories about her experiences with MS.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Here's Victor Garber then:

He played Professor Callahan.

MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's Victor Garber now:

He continued acting in movies, TV, and on stage. He's appeared in several projects but is best known for his roles in Argo, Alias, Titanic, Web Therapy, Deception , The Orville , and Legends of Tomorrow . He's currently working on some new projects, like The Gettysburg Address and Kill the Poet.

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Here's Holland Taylor then:

She played Professor Stromwell.

MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's Holland Taylor now:

Holland has continued acting and has been in numerous movies and shows. She's best known for her roles on The Practice, Two and a Half Men, The L Word, Mr. Mercedes, All My Children, The Naked Truth, Hollywood, and more. She has also been in movies like Romancing the Stone, The Truman Show, One Fine Day, Happy Accidents, George of the Jungle, Baby Mama, Gloria Bell, The Stand In , and Bill and Ted Face the Music . In 2013, she also wrote and starred in her own one-woman play, Ann , for which she received a Tony nomination. She most recently starred on The Chair and Season 2 of The Morning Show .

Getty Images / Getty Images for Supermajority

Here's Ali Larter then:

She played Brooke Taylor-Windham.

MGM

And here's Ali Larter now:

After Legally Blonde, Ali kept acting and has been in Heroes, the Final Destination movies, the Resident Evil trilogy, Legends, Pitch, and The Rookie. In addition to acting, she's ventured into the world of cooking and shares all of her favorite go-to recipes on her website.

Instagram: @alilarter

Here's Linda Cardellini then:

She played Chutney Windham.

MGM

And here's Linda Cardellini now:

Linda continued acting and is best known for Scooby-Doo, Brokeback Mountain, ER, Bloodline, Freaks and Geeks, Green Book, Mad Men , and most recently, Dead to Me . She has also done a lot of voice acting work and has been on shows like Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Regular Show, Gravity Falls, and Sanjay and Craig . She most recently appeared on Hawkeye and will be returning for Season 3 of Dead to Me .

Morgan Lieberman / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Here's Bruce Thomas then:

He played the UPS guy.

MGM

And here's Bruce Thomas now:

After Legally Blonde , Bruce went on to star in Kyle XY . He has also appeared on shows like Faking It, Freedom Fighters: The Ray, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Star Trek: Enterprise . Bruce has also branched out to video games and has done voice and motion capture work for Halo 4, Gears of War: Judgment, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Halo 5: Guardians, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Mobius Final Fantasy, Gears Tactics, Halo Infinite , and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War .

Washington Post / youtube.com

Here's Alanna Ubach then:

She played Elle's BFF, Serena.

MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's Alanna Ubach now:

Alanna kept acting and is best known for her work in Coco, Waiting..., Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce, See Dad Run, Euphoria , The Flight Attendant, Guilty Party , and Beakman's World . She has also branched out into the voice acting world and is known for shows like El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera, Brandy & Mr. Whiskers, Pound Puppies, Welcome to the Wayne , and Crossing Swords . Currently, she's working on projects like Ted , El Tonto, and Hannah Simone's new ABC series . Alanna is also set to return for Legally Blonde 3.

Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

Here's Jessica Cauffiel then:

She played Elle's BFF, Margot.

MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

And finally, here's Jessica Cauffiel now:

Jessica continued acting a bit and appeared in White Chicks, The Drew Carey Show, My Name Is Earl, Hoot, and The World's Fastest Indian . She took a break from acting during the 2010s, but luckily, Jessica is also set to reprise her role for Legally Blonde 3.

@jessicacauffiel / instagram.com

And there you have it! Who are you the most excited to see return for the third installment? Tell us all about it in the comments below.

