"Legally Blonde" Is 21 Years Old, So Here's What The Cast Is Up To Now

After Legally Blonde , Reese took Hollywood by storm. She's been acting quite a bit and has appeared in Walk the Line, Big Little Lies, Wild, The Morning Show, Little Fires Everywhere, Sweet Home Alabama , and so much more. In addition to acting, she's also founded a production company called Hello Sunshine, where she strives to produce projects centered around powerful female characters — many of Reese's more recent projects have been produced by this company, as well as her book club . She also founded a clothing line called Draper James. She's currently producing a bunch of projects, like Tinker Bell, Wish List, Daisy Jones & the Six , Truly Madly Guilty, and so much more! And luckily, she's also set to return as Elle Woods for Legally Blonde 3 !