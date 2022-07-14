If You've Been Dating Online For 10 Or More Years, Tell Me How It's Changed
It's a scary thought, but I'm coming up on 13 (on-and-off) years of online dating.ABC / Via giphy.com
I tried it a little bit in college, mostly out of curiosity, but didn't actually start meeting up with anyone IRL until I was single for the first time after graduating.
Is been...quite the journey.Debby Ryan / Via giphy.com
It felt mostly novel back then, and now, well, I don't really know how to feel about it anymore.Fox / Via giphy.com
Apart from a day or two this past April, I haven't bothered using The Apps since last summer, and I think it's for the best.
If you've also been using dating sites or apps for a decade or more, I want to know all the ways you've noticed things have changed.HBO / Via giphy.com
For me, one of the biggest things is the transformation OkCupid has gone through.Fox / Via giphy.com
Like, it's barely recognizable.
