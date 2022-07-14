ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You've Been Dating Online For 10 Or More Years, Tell Me How It's Changed

By Jess Goodwin
 2 days ago

It's a scary thought, but I'm coming up on 13 (on-and-off) years of online dating.

I tried it a little bit in college, mostly out of curiosity, but didn't actually start meeting up with anyone IRL until I was single for the first time after graduating.

Is been...quite the journey.

It felt mostly novel back then, and now, well, I don't really know how to feel about it anymore.

Apart from a day or two this past April, I haven't bothered using The Apps since last summer, and I think it's for the best.

If you've also been using dating sites or apps for a decade or more, I want to know all the ways you've noticed things have changed.

For me, one of the biggest things is the transformation OkCupid has gone through.

Like, it's barely recognizable.

Head to the comments with your own observations for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

#Online Dating#Dating Online#Dating Sites
