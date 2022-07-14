Armie Hammer Is Reportedly Working As A Timeshare Salesperson In The Cayman Islands

Related
Armie Hammer’s Most Controversial Moments Over the Years
Armie Hammer is no stranger to controversy and backlash, having raised eyebrows for his questionable behavior and comments as far back as the early days of his career. The actor came under fire in January 2021 after multiple women took to social media to share screenshots of graphic direct messages that he had allegedly sent them. The DMs, which have not been verified, detailed domineering sexual fantasies ranging from rape to mutilation to cannibalism.
Armie Hammer’s Lawyer Sets the Record Straight on Rumor He’s Working as Cayman Islands Hotel Concierge
Watch: Armie Hammer's Lawyer Addresses Those Concierge Rumors. It looks like Armie Hammer has not found a new profession in the hotel industry. On July 6, Muna Mire, a producer on Showtime's Desus & Mero, shared an image of a flyer that appeared to show a photo of the Social Network actor, portraying him as a concierge employed at Morritt's Resort in Grand Cayman after he was hit with sexual abuse allegations last year.
ETOnline.com
Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid for Armie Hammer's Rehab Treatment
Armie Hammer apparently has Robert Downey Jr. to thank for some generous help. According to a new report from Vanity Fair, citing a source close to Hammer, the blockbuster Marvel star, who has struggled in the public eye with addiction, paid for Hammer's near-six-month stay in a Florida rehab facility. Vanity Fair reported the Call Me By Your Name actor finished his stay at the Guest House -- described on its website as "a haven for men and women who are struggling with self-defeating behaviors brought on by traumatic life events and other underlying issues" -- in December 2021, nearly a year after allegations of rape and mental, emotional and sexual abuse were waged against the actor by a woman named Effie. In a statement shared by his attorney, Andrew Brettler, Hammer "maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] -- and every other sexual partner of his for that matter -- have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."
Armie Hammer has been 'cut off' from family dynasty
Armie Hammer has reportedly been "cut off" from his family, leading him to land a job selling timeshares at a resort in the Cayman Islands. A hotel flyer was posted on social media with a photograph of someone who closely resembled the actor working as a concierge. Armie's lawyer denied it was him, but days later, sources have confirmed to multiple outlets that the actor is selling timeshares at Morritt's Resort.
RELATED PEOPLE
Armie Hammer Appears to Be Selling Timeshares in Cayman Islands
It looks like actor Armie Hammer is far removed from Hollywood these days!. TMZ reports Hammer is working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands. The outlet obtained photos of a person who appears to be Hammer wearing a blue polo shirt while pitching to a couple about timeshares. His hair is shorter than we’re used to seeing it.
thebrag.com
Chris Pratt seen wearing hat supporting white supremacist group, ‘Three Percenters’
An image of Chris Pratt wearing a hat supporting extreme right, militia, and anti-government group ‘Three Percenters’ is circulating online. In the image, Pratt can be clearly seen sporting a blue hat with a right of white stars, the logo for ‘Three Percenters’. Much of the...
Kourtney Kardashian Struggles To Keep Her Nannies Because Daughter Penelope Is Out Of Control
Kourtney Kardashian is always looking for a nanny for her kids. After all, no one stays with their family for many years. An unnamed source told Star that Kardashian treats her children’s nannies well. However, the same cannot be said about her kids, especially Penelope.
Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game
Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southwest Airlines Allows “Lady In Red” To Fly In Revealing Attire But Throws Off Seatmate Who Defended Her
Another dress code story on Southwest Airlines, this time with a new twist: it wasn’t the “lady in red” wearing a corset that got thrown off, it was the older lady onboard who chose to defend her. Southwest Airlines Throws Off Woman Who Defended “Lady In Red”...
Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change
Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
hotnewhiphop.com
Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does
Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)
“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Michael Jackson convinced the 'Men in Black II' director to avoid making him an alien so that he could wear the famous black suit
Michael Jackson made a cameo in "Men in Black II." Director Barry Sonnenfeld said he originally wanted Jackson to play an alien, but the King of Pop refused. "He said, 'No, I want to wear the 'Men in Black' suit,'" Sonnenfeld recalled to Insider. When "Men in Black" came out...
Only 1 Netflix Show Is Keeping Everyone From Canceling Their Subscription
One Netflix show is enticing enough to keep subscribers on board even if the company starts charging for password sharing.
Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off
A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
epicstream.com
Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Katie Holmes' Ex Dumped Again By Hayley Atwell? Actor's Top Gun: Maverick Movie Reaches Another Milestone
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now. The former husband of Katie Holmes and the British-American actress started out as a costar on Mission: Impossible 7, and allegedly also dated for a year while shooting Ethan Hunt’s latest action-packed adventure.
Alex Rodriguez Has ‘No Regrets’ Following Jennifer Lopez Breakup: ‘She’s the Most Talented Human Being’
In March of last year, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shocked fans with the news that they’d broken off their engagement. But one year later, both stars are thriving in their personal lives. The Marry Me star has since rekindled an old romance and got engaged (again) to Ben Affleck in April, while the former Yankees player has just opened up to Martha Stewart on her iHeartRadio podcast about how happy and healthy he’s been feeling these days.
Netflix's new number 1 movie is being called a mashup of John Wick and Ride Along
The Man From Toronto is shooting up Netflix’s streaming charts
BuzzFeed
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 1