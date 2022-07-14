Jamie Campbell Bower Read Thirst Tweets About Himself And Vecna, And It's The Best Thing I've Seen All Week

Related
Jamie Campbell Bower comments on canceled Game of Thrones spin-off: 'Of course it's sad'
Before Jamie Campbell Bower morphed into Vecna on Stranger Things, the actor was going to be a part of a different high-profile genre franchise. Bower was one of the stars cast for a planned Game of Thrones spin-off at HBO, which even shot a pilot with star Naomi Watts. It seemed like this concept, set thousands of years before the flagship series, would be the first Thrones successor show. Then the project was canceled in 2019.
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink said she started 'laughing uncontrollably' after seeing Vecna on set for the first time
Sadie Sink said she laughed the first time she saw Vecna on the "Stranger Things" set. The villain's look was achieved with prosthetics on actor Jamie Campbell Bower rather than CGI. Warning: Spoilers ahead for "Stranger Things" season four, part one. Sadie Sink said that the first time she saw...
If you can spot the animal hidden in this optical illusion within 5 seconds then you’re a genius
THIS brain-boggling optical illusion really requires you to read between the lines. Hidden within the throng of black and white bars is a picture of an animal – can you guess what it is?. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE ANSWER. There are a few tricks to help you see the...
Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty
Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
Fans Are Floored By ‘Miami Vice’ Star Philip Michael Thomas’ Son ‘You Are Fine Just Like Your Daddy’
Sacred Light Amadeus Thomas, the son of the Miami Vice star Philip Michael Thomas, 73, almost broke the internet when he posted a throwback picture of himself as an infant with his father on Instagram. The picture has overlay text that reads, “He’s gunna be a heartbreaker when he’s older,”...
Justin Bieber Heartbreak: Paralyzed Husband Of Hailey Baldwin May Not Sing Again? Selena Gomez's Ex Reportedly Fears Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Would End His Career
Justin Bieber shocked the world when he announced, earlier this month, that he taking a break from performing because he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face. In a clip posted on his verified Instagram account, the husband of Hailey Baldwin explained he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left the “Yummy” singer unable to move half of his face and unable to take the stage.
Michelle Obama Posts New Pic Of Malia & Sasha Thanking Barack For Being An ‘Amazing Dad’
Michelle Obama celebrated this Father’s Day with her family in a super heartwarming way! On June 19 2022, the former First Lady posted an adorable photo of her, Barack Obama, and their two daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 21, on her official Instagram account. In the ultra cute snapshot,...
A bride whose hair turned gray when she was 16 is the star of a viral TikTok, and she hopes to help others embrace their natural beauty
A Florida bride whose hair naturally turned gray when she was 16 kept it that way for her wedding. Kadeja Jackson, 38, starred in a viral TikTok taken by her bridal makeup artist on the special day. Jackson said her relationship with her hair has been a journey but she's...
Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18
Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
Kourtney Kardashian Struggles To Keep Her Nannies Because Daughter Penelope Is Out Of Control
Kourtney Kardashian is always looking for a nanny for her kids. After all, no one stays with their family for many years. An unnamed source told Star that Kardashian treats her children’s nannies well. However, the same cannot be said about her kids, especially Penelope.
Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game
Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
Jack Quaid Drops His Pants for Scream Costar Jasmin Savoy Brown's New Music Video
Jasmin Savoy Brown has some brief encounters with a few familiar faces in her latest music video. The actress/musician, 28, closed out Pride Month with a treat for her fans, dropping the star-studded video for her new single "Goddamnit" in which her Scream costar Jack Quaid drops his pants for a cameo.
Richard Pryor's Daughter Rain on Will Smith's Oscars Slap of Chris Rock: 'They're Both Really Good Guys'
Rain Pryor, the daughter of provocative comedian Richard Pryor, is no stranger to extreme reactions to controversial comedy. But even she was shocked by the "slap heard around the world" at the Oscars last March. On Tuesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, director and actress Rain Pryor spoke...
'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set
Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
I gave birth to ‘Ed Sheeran’s’ baby – I was exhausted but still went to the singer’s concert hours later
THE woman who had a baby with an Ed Sheeran lookalike was at the singer’s concert just hours after giving birth. Ty Jones, 27, and his partner Amanda Baron, 37, welcomed their first child together earlier this month. They called their daughter Cherry Rose - in a nod to...
Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past
Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad
Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Share Intimate Photo, Enjoy Romantic Night Out
Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough few months. Back in March, Hailey was hospitalized with a "stroke-like" blood clot in her brain, and she recently said that the stroke has been "taking a little longer to heal" than expected. Justin has been having his own share of health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
Dog's Reaction to Being Told Off on Pet Cam Has Internet in Hysterics
Most dog owners agree that pet cameras are a marvelous invention. Not only useful for keeping your furry friend safe when home alone, pet cams can help you to solve mysteries (such as why is my dog's head wet?) or catch bad behavior in the act. One greyhound got the...
We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!
We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
