Jamie Campbell Bower Read Thirst Tweets About Himself And Vecna, And It's The Best Thing I've Seen All Week

By Vicki Chen, Jen Abidor, Nora Dominick
 2 days ago

If I only could, I'd make a deal with God, and I'd get him to... ask Jamie Campbell Bower to read thirst tweets! Luckily, our Kate Bush prayers were answered, and the Stranger Things star did just that.

Yes, this was his actual reaction to a thirst tweet.

Jamie, who plays Vecna/Henry/One on the show, read tweets both about himself and his veiny, villainous character, and the results were a little bit raunchy and EXTREMELY hilarious.

Things started kinda tame...

...and then escalated...

...and certainly things did, in fact, get stranger :

No comment.

Netflix

Anyway, if you can't get enough, you can check out Jamie's full thirst tweets video below:

And be sure to watch (or rewatch!) Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 2 — out on Netflix now!

Courtesy of Netflix

