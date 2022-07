Butler high school graduate Ethan Morton will join a number of standout collegiate basketball players who will travel to play in an all-star event in Spain. Morton is among 14 players named to an East Coast squad which includes John Hugley from Pitt who will play against all-stars from Spain. They will train at Columbia University August 1st and 2nd before heading overseas. Morton appeared in all 37 games for the Purdue Boilermakers last season.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO