PARKLAND – A gut-wrenching day for the families in the courtroom, filled with tears and hugs. They heard graphic opening statements about how their loved ones were murdered in the Parkland massacre.Joaquin Oliver is one of the 17 killed."Joaquin was 17 years old," explained prosecutor Michael Satz. "He was shot four times. He died of his wounds."Click here for live and for continuing coverage. His parents, Manuel and Patricia, are dedicating their lives to address gun violence. "I do want the attention to be around my son and not his shooter, so I'll do my best to make that happen," Manuel said. CBS4's Ted...

PARKLAND, FL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO