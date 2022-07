ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot after a 15-year-old defended a 37-year-old woman in North City. The incident happened before 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of Herbert Street. Police say a 43-year-old man was physically abusing his 37-year-old girlfriend. The teen came and intervened when he saw his neighbor being abused. The two then started to fight, and during the scuffle, the teen shot the man in the leg.

