The Good & Bad News About the 2022 Panhandle South Plains Fair

The Fourth of July has come and gone and now we're stuck in the middle of the summer, which can only mean one thing. Spooky season is upon us. You read that right. We have to get ready for Halloween...in July. As someone who loves Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos, which is not Mexican Halloween, it's only right to get the bats, candles and ofrenda ready. Sometimes during spooky season, some things will pile up and they don't fit in well with the rest of the décor. So what can you do? Throw a haunted garage sale. Duh!

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO