While everything is more expensive right now due to record inflation, the housing market, in particular, has skyrocketed in unaffordability over the past few years. This is due to a number of recent changes — i.e., the pandemic and the inflation and labor and supply shortages that came with it — and longer-brewing crises like low housing stock and flat wages. Many folks moved out of their major cities to greener pastures: lower-priced homes in suburban or rural locales. And although the housing market is beginning to cool, a map shows that affording a new home is really, really hard. Here’s what you need to know.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO