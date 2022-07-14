Kamala Harris Fumbles Through Another Botched Speech After Roe v Wade Gaffe

Source: Mega

Kamala Harris is on a roll stumbling through her speeches. The Vice President of the United States did it again when she took the podium on Wednesday to discuss federal investments in workforce development.

Article continues below advertisement

Harris' speech started smoothly — until she began speaking about transportation improvement.

"With your help, we are creating good-paying jobs in small towns and big cities. Jobs for nurses and doctors, jobs for steel workers, pipe fitters and engineers," she said during the press conference.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

"Together, we are investing in training programs and apprenticeships that give workers the skills they need to take on the jobs with better wages and better benefits. In particular, workers from underrepresented backgrounds," Madam VP continued.

That's when Harris began flubbing through her words.

"Together, we are expanding access to transportation. Seems like maybe it's a small issue, it's a big issue," she stated. "You need to get to go, and you to be able to get where you need to go, to do the work, and get home." Read that again.

This is just the latest gaffe for the VP and comes just days after her botched CBS News interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

When confronted with the question of whether former Democrat-majority Congresses and administrations had failed by not putting a formal rule in place to protect abortion access since Roe v. Wade in 1973, Harris seemed to be at a loss for words.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think that, to be very honest with you, I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled," she responded, confusing viewers.

Harris also messed up when she gave a group of elementary school children a history lesson about the Juneteenth holiday.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Her word salad on transportation can be added to the long list of gaffes coming out of the Biden administration.

In President Joe Biden's latest blunder, he said the Parkland school shooting took place in 1918. It happened on February 14, 2018.