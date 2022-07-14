ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamala Harris Fumbles Through Another Botched Speech After Roe v Wade Gaffe

By Whitney Vasquez
 2 days ago
Source: Mega

Kamala Harris is on a roll stumbling through her speeches. The Vice President of the United States did it again when she took the podium on Wednesday to discuss federal investments in workforce development.

Harris' speech started smoothly — until she began speaking about transportation improvement.

"With your help, we are creating good-paying jobs in small towns and big cities. Jobs for nurses and doctors, jobs for steel workers, pipe fitters and engineers," she said during the press conference.

Source: Mega

"Together, we are investing in training programs and apprenticeships that give workers the skills they need to take on the jobs with better wages and better benefits. In particular, workers from underrepresented backgrounds," Madam VP continued.

That's when Harris began flubbing through her words.

"Together, we are expanding access to transportation. Seems like maybe it's a small issue, it's a big issue," she stated. "You need to get to go, and you to be able to get where you need to go, to do the work, and get home." Read that again.

This is just the latest gaffe for the VP and comes just days after her botched CBS News interview.

Source: Mega

When confronted with the question of whether former Democrat-majority Congresses and administrations had failed by not putting a formal rule in place to protect abortion access since Roe v. Wade in 1973, Harris seemed to be at a loss for words.

"I think that, to be very honest with you, I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled," she responded, confusing viewers.

Harris also messed up when she gave a group of elementary school children a history lesson about the Juneteenth holiday.

Source: Mega

Her word salad on transportation can be added to the long list of gaffes coming out of the Biden administration.

In President Joe Biden's latest blunder, he said the Parkland school shooting took place in 1918. It happened on February 14, 2018.

Comments / 12

Arie
2d ago

I know I'm repeating myself. However, I am baffled that people actually voted for this circus show. Where is their outrage? When does it end? We have to pay their pensions too.

14
Merl Green
2d ago

She is the worst Vice President ever in American history ever

23
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'Be the effing President': Democrat anger at Biden reaches boiling point as strategists say the White House is 'one step behind', being hurt by 'fiery' speeches from MAGA Republicans and the President needs to step up

Democratic frustration with Joe Biden is boiling over as the midterms approach with many wanting to see a more aggressive, fighter of a president as the clock ticks down to November's election. A litany of complaints has surfaced in the past few weeks about Biden's administration, mainly that it has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden makes Holocaust gaffe during Israel visit

President Biden, visiting Israel on Wednesday, added yet another entry to his long list of gaffes, mistakenly saying we must keep alive the "honor of the Holocaust." The president made the flub shortly after touching down in Israel, kicking off a two-day visit with the Middle Eastern country’s leaders.
POTUS
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

CatholicVote launches $3 million midterm ad campaign aimed at kicking Catholic Democrats out of office

A political ad released this week targets a Catholic politician for not speaking out about the vandalism and violence against pro-life pregnancy centers and Catholic churches. The ad attacks Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, for doing "nothing" while churches are "firebombed" and "radical liberals are acting like terrorists," and it's only the first commercial of its kind in a larger campaign from CatholicVote aiming to call out self-proclaimed Catholics, many in the Democratic Party, for not being in line with Catholic teaching.
RELIGION
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
Vice

Joe Biden Somehow Screws Up Showing America a Cool Picture of Space

For months (decades, really), space nerds have been anxiously awaiting the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, which sits a million miles from Earth, cost nearly $10 billion, has been in development since 1996, and is one of the most advanced cameras ever developed by humans. NASA, an agency that is good at rollouts, has been planning to show the first images from the JWST on Tuesday in a much-hyped event.
U.S. POLITICS
