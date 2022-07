A sun-swept, 80-degree day greeted competitors in Sunday’s Half Iron race, the final event of the 2022 Door County Triathlon. it was warmer than some liked, but it didn’t slow Alfredo Ramirez Pinho, who paced the field in 4:04:02. The 33 year-old finished 35 seconds ahead of James Burke, 43.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO