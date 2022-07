Gary Payton is regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time. He is best known for his 13 years of service to the Seattle SuperSonics where he tied a record for most All-Defensive First Team selections. Payton’s dedication to Seattle runs so deep that he has refused to have his number retired with the Oklahoma City Thunder, citing that he will only accept that honor when basketball returns to Seattle.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO