Texas State

Paxton Sues Biden Admin Over Its Efforts to Force Abortions in Texas  

ktoy1047.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis latest unlawful action by the Biden Administration comes in the face of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and the subsequent triggering of Texas’s abortion ban....

www.ktoy1047.com

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

Louisiana abortion ban still blocked; judge wants more info

BATON ROUGE (AP) — A court order that keeps Louisiana authorities from enforcing a ban on most abortions remained in effect Monday after a judge asked for more information from both sides in a lawsuit over the state’s “trigger law.” State District Judge Donald Johnson said both sides have until Tuesday morning to submit their “proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law” in the case. Johnson is pondering whether to allow enforcement of the abortion ban that was written in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the 1973 decision that established abortion rights. That decision came June 24...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge blocks enforcement of West Virginia abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic was going before a county judge on Monday to ask that an 1800s-era law be thrown out so the facility can immediately resume abortions. The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia suspended abortion services on June 24, the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The state has an abortion ban on the books dating back 150 years that makes performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison. There is an exception for cases in which a pregnant person’s life is at...
CHARLESTON, WV
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
AFP

Harrowing video aired at death penalty trial of US school shooter

A harrowing video of the Valentine's Day 2018 shooting at a high school in Florida that left 17 people dead was played at the sentencing trial on Monday of the troubled young man who admitted to carrying out the massacre. - 'Next school shooter' - Satz, the prosecutor, told the jury that three days before the shooting, Cruz made a cellphone video in which he said  "I'm going to be the next school shooter of 2018.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

