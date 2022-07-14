Paxton Sues Biden Admin Over Its Efforts to Force Abortions in Texas  

BATON ROUGE (AP) — A court order that keeps Louisiana authorities from enforcing a ban on most abortions remained in effect Monday after a judge asked for more information from both sides in a lawsuit over the state’s “trigger law.” State District Judge Donald Johnson said both sides have until Tuesday morning to submit their “proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law” in the case. Johnson is pondering whether to allow enforcement of the abortion ban that was written in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the 1973 decision that established abortion rights. That decision came June 24...

