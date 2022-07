PITTSBURG – Crews are continuing to flood a smoldering wetland in eastern Contra Costa County with millions of gallons of water, as they look to finally extinguish the long-smoldering Marsh Fire after nearly two months."Progress is continuing on the Marsh Fire. Approximately 20,000 gallons per minute are flowing on the site," the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District tweeted Monday morning. The fire, which started burning on May 28 at a homeless encampment in Bay Point, is mostly burning peat. Fire officials said the material, formed by the partial decomposition of organic matter usually found in wetlands, is very difficult...

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO