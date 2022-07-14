ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Star Hannah Stocking Joins 50 Cent in Horror Movie ‘Skill House’ (Exclusive)

By Umberto Gonzalez
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TikTok star Hannah Stocking is set to star alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in horror movie “Skill House” for Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Stocking joins a cast that includes TikTok star Bryce Hall, MMA star Paige VanZant and Neal McDonough....

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Netflix Star Busisiwe Lurayi Is Dead At 36

Throughout the gigantic library of Netflix shows, a wide sampling of international programs has introduced audiences worldwide to some of their new favorite series. One such title is the South African comedy hit How to Ruin Christmas, which saw Busisiwe Lurayi’s Tumi spending one chaotic holiday after another with her family. Recently, the series had been announced for a third season, but that news now comes with an unfortunate caveat, as Lurayi has unexpectedly died at the age of 36.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Stocking
Person
Ryan Kavanaugh
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Paige Vanzant
Person
Bryce Hall
Person
50 Cent
Person
Neal Mcdonough
People

Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos

The Grammy Award nominee, 52, shared some candid wedding photos from her nuptials with the Academy Award winner, 49, on Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter. "We did it," she prefaced in the newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
MOVIES
Collider

'Back to Black': Amy Winehouse Biopic Greenlit With Sam Taylor-Johnson Directing

Studiocanal is taking up the mantle of a project that's been on Hollywood's brain for years now - an Amy Winehouse biopic. According to Deadline, the company has officially greenlit a new film about the deceased singer titled Back to Black, tapping Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct from a screenplay written by Matt Greenhalgh. With Taylor-Johnson boarding, production is now moving quickly towards getting the Grammy winner's story on-screen.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Film Star#Proxima Media#Mma
Popculture

Kevin Bacon Reveals Wife Kyra Sedgwick Injured Herself Doing 'Footloose' TikTok Challenge

Kyra Sedgwick had no problem closing cases on The Closer, but she ran into some trouble while performing a Footloose dance with her husband Kevin Bacon for a TikTok challenge. Sedgwick, 56, was injured after she and Bacon, 64, danced to the classic Footloose title song Footloose late last month. Bacon starred in the 1984 box office smash hit about a Chicago teenager who tries to bring dancing to a small town.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Linda Evangelista returns to modeling for first time since procedure she says disfigured her

After a long hiatus, supermodel Linda Evangelista is returning to the runway. Evangelista, 57, posted on Instagram that she will be walking in a "special fashion show" for the fashion house Fendi in September 2022. The show will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic Fendi baguette bag. She also shared a new photo from part of the campaign that will accompany the special presentation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp confirms Will Byers is gay

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has revealed his character Will Byers is gay. After previously addressing fan speculation around Will’s sexuality and saying it was “up to the audience’s interpretation”, Schnapp has since confirmed rumours. “It was always kind of there, but you never really knew,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Hart’s Height & How He Stacks Up Against His Famous Co-Stars Like The Rock & Mark Wahlberg

Kevin Hart may be short, but he’s still mighty talented. The 43-year-old comedian and actor is around 5 feet 2 inches tall, which makes him all the more beloved. Kevin’s height is typically a running joke in his comedy specials and for his movie characters. In many of the hit film he’s been in, Kevin is often paired with a co-star who has a few extra inches on him, to say the least. The dynamic between Kevin and his taller co-stars always brings the laughs.
CELEBRITIES
Digital Trends

Dakota Johnson’s impressive talent isn’t a secret anymore

Few movie careers have been more bizarre than Dakota Johnson’s. Johnson, a child of Hollywood royalty, has created a defined public persona around being odd in public. She damaged Ellen DeGeneres’ already tarnished reputation when she called out the talk show host for not coming to her birthday party and then lying about it on air. She claimed to love limes during a tour of her home for Architectural Digest, only to reveal that those limes were a piece of set decoration that she couldn’t resist commenting on. What’s more, she may have trapped some coffee shop employees inside their store. It’s pure chaos, and that raw possibility has often extended to the roles she takes on.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Booms at U.K. Box Office

Disney’s “Thor: Love And Thunder,” starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson, debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with a mighty £12.2 million ($14.6 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Last week’s topper, Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru,” placed...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Paul Ryder, Happy Mondays bassist, dies aged 58

Paul Ryder, the bass guitarist who helped power the hugely popular “baggy” funk sound of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A message posted on the band’s social media said:. The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that...
MUSIC
Collider

Teen Comedy-Drama 'Reservation Dogs' Should've Gotten an Emmy Nod

With worthy hit shows like Succession (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple +) and White Lotus (HBO) dominating this year's Emmy Awards, it's no surprise that other productions — with more niche followings — were snubbed. Hulu's acclaimed teen comedy-drama Reservation Dogs, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, and featuring an all-Indigenous writers' room, unfortunately suffered this fate. The series, chronicling the highs and lows of teenaged life on an Oklahoma Indian reservation, features tough-but-vulnerable charactors like Elora (Devery Jacobs), the most clear-eyed member of the friend group but also the most idealistic; Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), a devoted son who yearns for his deadbeat father's return; Cheese (Lane Factor), a mature but willing accomplice to the group's plans; and Willie Jack (Pauline Alexis), who is haunted by the suicide of her young cousin, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). In its sensitive handling of topics like generational poverty, governmental neglect, and teen suicide, Reservation Dogs is a cut above ordinary teen dramas.
TV SERIES
