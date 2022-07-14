ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Marx Can Wait’ Film Review: Marco Bellocchio Powerfully Explores His Familial Grief and Guilt

By Dan Callahan
 4 days ago
From his dazzling first feature “Fists in the Pocket” in 1965, Marco Bellocchio has used the emotions springing from conflict within his own large family as a creative spur, and in some of the films he made subsequently (like “The Eyes, the Mouth” in the early ’80s and “My Mother’s Smile”...

